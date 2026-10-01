Argentina Registers 49,814 Light Vehicles in September

Argentine light vehicle registrations reached 49,814 units in September 2026, marking the second-best sales month of the year according to data released by the Association of Automotive Concessionaires (ACARA). Driven by a late-month surge, total volume surpassed initial projections of 47,000 units, expanding 10.7% over August performance.

The Bottom Line

Volume Recovery: September registrations hit 49,814 units, outperforming August by 10.7% and securing the second-highest monthly total of 2026 behind January.

September registrations hit 49,814 units, outperforming August by 10.7% and securing the second-highest monthly total of 2026 behind January. Year-to-Date Correction: The September volume helped narrow the annual deficit, bringing the nine-month cumulative decline down to 13% compared to 2025.

The September volume helped narrow the annual deficit, bringing the nine-month cumulative decline down to 13% compared to 2025. Commercial Landscape: Toyota (TYT.F) maintained overall volume leadership with 7,820 units, while the pickup segment dominated the top tier of model-specific demand led by the Hilux.

September Volume Exceeds Projections Amid Late-Month Surge

The Argentine automotive market recorded a notable rebound at the close of Q3, clearing initial industry hurdles. According to the monthly ACARA report, retail activity accelerated sharply during the final stretch of the month, adding nearly 6,000 vehicle registrations on the last operational day alone to settle at 49,814 units across all categories.

This result elevates September above August figures by 10.7%, cementing it as the strongest performing month of 2026 outside of January, which traditionally captures peak seasonal volume. Despite the monthly expansion, annual comparisons reflect a broader contraction against the prior year. Registrations fell 11.4% below the 56,241 units recorded in September 2025, a period that preceded the political volatility and subsequent interest rate spikes following mid-term elections.

Crucially, the September volume moderated the negative trajectory observed in the cumulative yearly totals. While the year-to-date gap widened steadily from April through August—reaching a peak deficit of 13.3%—the latest registrations pulled the nine-month contraction back to 13%.

Brand Rankings and Segment Dominance

Market share distribution in September highlighted the continued dominance of established volume manufacturers.

Fiat captured second place with 5,447 units, closely followed by Volkswagen at 5,321 vehicles. Ford (NYSE: F) secured the fourth spot with 4,997 registrations, ahead of Chevrolet with 4,069 units. The remaining top-ten positions were rounded out by Renault (3,629), Peugeot (2,433), Citroën (1,597), BYD (1,584), and Nissan (1,185).

Automaker September 2026 Registrations Toyota 7,820 Fiat 5,447 Volkswagen 5,321 Ford 4,997 Chevrolet 4,069 Renault 3,629

In the electrified vehicle category, BYD led pure electric imports with 565 units, led by the Dolphin Mini model which registered 495 sales.

Pickup Demand Anchors Model-Specific Performance

An analysis of individual vehicle lines reveals a heavy market preference for utility vehicles and national pickups. The Toyota Hilux topped the model rankings with 3,036 units sold, followed closely by the locally manufactured Ford Ranger, which added 2,221 registrations.

The import market made significant headway through the Ford Territory, which established itself as both the top-selling imported vehicle and highest-demand SUV with 1,975 registrations. The Volkswagen Amarok secured fourth place with 1,970 units, trailing the third position by a margin of just five vehicles to complete an all-pickup podium structure.

The Fiat Cronos followed in fifth place with 1,702 units, ahead of the Toyota Yaris Cross at 1,549 vehicles. Lower down the rankings, the Peugeot 208 registered 1,181 sales, outperforming the Toyota Corolla Cross (1,133), the Volkswagen Tera (1,120), and the Chevrolet Onix (1,106).