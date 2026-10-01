Selenskyj reviews plans for fourth phase of Operation Vivaldi

Ukrainian President Wolodymyr Selenskyj has reviewed plans for the fourth phase of “Operation Vivaldi,” a counteroffensive centered around Lyman in the Donetsk region that has already disrupted Moscow’s objective to capture the entire Donbass. Simultaneously, shifting diplomatic positions in Bulgaria and new defensive security measures in Lithuania underscore a rapidly evolving European landscape.

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Here is why that matters right now. The war in Ukraine is not merely a localized artillery exchange along static trench lines. As Kyiv looks toward the next iteration of its regional push, neighboring states are frantically recalibrating their domestic policies and foreign stances to insulate themselves from fallout.

Inside the Planning for Phase Four of Operation Vivaldi

Earlier this week, President Wolodymyr Selenskyj traveled to the command post of the 3rd Army Corps, the military unit spearheading Operation Vivaldi.

According to figures released by Ukrainian military authorities, the first three phases of the operation inflicted heavy personnel losses on Russian forces, citing more than 5,000 casualties and an additional 250 soldiers taken prisoner. Independent verification of these battlefield statistics remains unavailable.

But there is a catch regarding the broader strategic picture. While Kyiv seeks to maintain tactical momentum in Donetsk, Moscow continues its grinding pressure across multiple axes, forcing Ukrainian planners to carefully ration ammunition, armor, and manpower.

Lithuania Moves to Curb Espionage via Strategic Real Estate Restrictions

Beyond the immediate combat zone, the conflict’s shadow is reshaping internal security laws across the Baltics. On Wednesday, the Lithuanian government advanced a strict legislative proposal aimed at curbing foreign intelligence gathering and hybrid operations.

Under the newly adopted draft bill, Russian citizens will be barred from purchasing real estate near strategically vital locations. The measure is designed to significantly reduce intelligence operations, such as the active monitoring of military exercises and the tracking of allied troop movements.

The legislation explicitly extends to individuals holding temporary or permanent residency permits in Lithuania, and it captures citizens from Belarus due to Minsk’s close alliance with Moscow. Data from the Lithuanian Central Register recorded thousands of property holdings by Russian and Belarusian nationals—some situated dangerously close to sensitive defense infrastructure.

If passed by parliament, the sweeping ban is scheduled to take formal effect on January 1, 2027. This regulatory tightening mirrors similar defensive property restrictions already implemented in neighboring Latvia and Finland.

Overview of Regional Policy Responses to the Ukraine Conflict Country Policy Focus Key Action / Target Date Ukraine Counteroffensive Operations Preparing Phase 4 of “Operation Vivaldi” in the Lyman sector. Lithuania Counter-Intelligence / Security Proposed real estate purchase ban for Russian and Belarusian nationals near strategic sites, targeting Jan 1, 2027. Bulgaria Diplomatic Engagement Called for renewed talks with Moscow, warning of nuclear risks and limits to military aid. Russia Sanctions & Prisoner Diplomacy Kremlin rejected reports of political prisoner swaps tied to U.S. sanctions relief.

Bulgaria Calls for Diplomatic Re-Engagement Amid Nuclear Warnings

While the Baltic states fortify their internal borders, fractures continue to show within broader European diplomatic alignments. Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev used a high-level appearance in Brussels on Wednesday to demand an immediate return to negotiations with Moscow.

Radev pointed squarely to the persistent nuclear risks emanating from Russian-held installations and military doctrines. “We must start talking with Russia,” Radev stated in Brussels, emphasizing that the primary objective must involve preparing the conditions for a lasting peace.

The Bulgarian leader cautioned that continuous military shipments to Kyiv face stark operational limits, arguing that Ukraine’s defensive capacity is steadily degrading under relentless pressure. “We should recognize that there are limits to simply supplying weapons and supporting,” Radev noted, insisting that peace will be achieved “through diplomacy” and “not through weapons deliveries.” Radev previously halted Bulgaria’s direct military assistance to Ukraine following his electoral victory in April.

The Kremlin Rebuffs Sanctions-for-Prisoners Speculation

Back in Moscow, official rhetoric remains uncompromising regarding diplomatic outreach or concessions. Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitri Peskow addressed international press reports on Wednesday concerning a potential backchannel deal with the United States involving the relaxation of Western sanctions in exchange for the release of political prisoners.

According to reports covered by the Moscow Times, Peskow categorically dismissed the premise of the discussions. “In this form, the topic was not discussed and could not even be discussed, as we categorically deny the existence of any political prisoners,” Peskow stated.