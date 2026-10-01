Timothy Busfield Seeks Support of ‘The Cleaning Lady’ Cast and Crew Parents in New Mexico Court

Timothy Busfield’s legal team is attempting to line up parents of child actors and crew members from the television series “The Cleaning Lady” to testify in New Mexico court as he fights to dismiss an indictment accusing him of sexually abusing child actors on set.

The Bottom Line

Timothy Busfield is working to secure testimony from parents of child actors and series crew members to help dismiss his New Mexico sex abuse indictment.

Prosecutors are attempting to block these witnesses, arguing the defense submitted the disclosure too late for the State to properly prepare.

The defense maintains that prosecutors have possessed the names, contact information, and statements from these witnesses for months.

Legal Scramble Over Witness Disclosures in New Mexico

As the legal proceedings unfold in New Mexico, Timothy Busfield’s defense strategy relies on bringing forward individuals who worked directly on the set of “The Cleaning Lady.” Court documents reveal that Busfield wants several parents of other child actors available to testify as he moves to get his indictment tossed.

However, this strategy has triggered a direct clash with prosecutors. The State is attempting to exclude these witnesses from an upcoming hearing on the motion to dismiss. Prosecutors argue that Busfield’s team waited too long to formally disclose them, leaving little time for the State to prepare.

Busfield’s lawyers reject that reasoning. According to the defense, the State has known about these witnesses for months and already possesses statements from them that challenge the State of New Mexico’s version of events. Shutting them out over a notice issue, the defense contends, is an overly extreme measure.

Crew Members Added to the Defense Witness List

The parents of child actors are not the only individuals named on Busfield’s witness list. His legal team has also incorporated several crew members from the series into their strategy.

Those named by the defense include a director of photography, a hair and makeup worker, a line producer, a COVID nurse, and a stand-in actor.

The core dispute centers on whether these witnesses will be permitted to take the stand during the upcoming hearing. While the defense maintains that the prosecution has had access to their statements for months, the court will ultimately decide if the timing of the formal disclosures precludes their testimony.

Key Elements of Busfield’s Defense Filings Witness Category Specific Roles Included Defense Position Child Actors’ Parents Parents of minors working on “The Cleaning Lady” Ready to testify to challenge the State’s narrative; info shared months ago. Production Crew Director of photography, line producer, COVID nurse, hair/makeup, stand-in Statements already in possession of the State; timing dispute should not exclude testimony.

Next Steps in the New Mexico Court Proceedings

The immediate battleground centers on the upcoming hearing where Busfield’s motion to dismiss the indictment will be considered. The judge must resolve the procedural dispute regarding the witness list before diving into the core arguments of the dismissal motion.

Busfield has consistently denied any wrongdoing since being indicted in New Mexico over allegations he sexually abused child actors on the show. As the legal teams prepare for the next court date, the inclusion or exclusion of these parental and crew testimonies will significantly shape the trajectory of the defense’s attempt to throw out the case.