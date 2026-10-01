LSU Gymnast Leah Miller Retires From Gymnastics Due to Injury

LSU gymnast Leah Miller announced on Wednesday that she is stepping away from competitive gymnastics due to a serious knee injury sustained last season. The decision concludes her competitive career with the Tigers, though she will remain involved with the program.

Miller, a native of Raleigh, N.C., has been a member of the LSU Gymnastics team since her freshman year in 2024. During her freshman season, she did not compete and earned honors including the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll and WCGA Academic All-American recognition.

Competitive Debut and Career Statistics

Miller made her competitive debut for the Tigers as a sophomore during the 2025 season. She appeared in one meet, competing on vault and floor at the Podium Challenge on Feb. 28, 2025. In that meet, she set career highs by recording a 9.775 on vault and a 9.875 on floor. She also earned SEC Academic Honor Roll and Scholastic All-America honors that year.

Photo: lsusports.net

She did not compete during the 2026 season and appeared on crutches at the start of the year, though she was named to the 2026 SEC Academic Honor Roll. Prior to attending LSU, she trained at Arizona Dynamics Gymnastics under Gina Martin and finished first on floor at the 2023 Arizona Sunrays Classic Rock Invitational.

Future Role With the Team

Although her time competing on the floor is over, Miller made it clear that her association with the university and the team continues. Describing LSU as her dream school and a lifetime goal, she stated that she will stay with the program.

“While my role in the gym may look a little different now, this is not goodbye,” Miller said in the caption of the Instagram post announcing her decision. “I’ll still be around every day, cheering on my teammates and supporting the program that has given me so much.”