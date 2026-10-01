Astronomers Find Candidate Habitable-Zone Planet Orbiting Massive A-Type Star HD 156295

Astronomers using NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite have identified HD 156295 b, a potential gas giant roughly six times the mass of Jupiter orbiting an A-type star roughly 140 light-years away. If confirmed, it would mark the first known exoplanet in the habitable zone of a massive, bluish-white stellar host.

The Needle in a Stellar Haystack

Detecting exoplanets around distant stars usually relies on transit photometry or radial velocity measurements. Trying to isolate these tiny orbiting bodies is akin to distinguishing the glow of a firefly flitting in front of the nuclear brilliance of a hydrogen bomb. Despite these steep observational hurdles, astronomers havecataloged more than 6,300 exoplanets. Yet, finding worlds around massive, hot stars remains exceedingly rare.

Our Sun is a stable G-type star. In stark contrast, A-type stars shine with a brilliant bluish-white light, growing up to twice the mass and size of our solar system’s anchor while burning several thousand degrees hotter. HD 156295 sits squarely in this blazing category, registering a surface temperature approaching 7,500 degrees Celsius (13,500 degrees Fahrenheit) and shining roughly nine times brighter than the Sun.

This stellar behemoth is visible to the naked eye. It is also a Delta Scuti variable, meaning it pulsates in brightness with regular periodicity. That rhythmic fluctuation turns the star into a natural cosmic clock.

Swing Your Partner Round and Round

Sifting Through TESS Data via Pulsation Timing

A research team published their findings in The Astrophysical Journal , detailing how they sifted through nearly 16,500 Delta Scuti stars observed by NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS). Out of that vast dataset, researchers whittled down their selection to just nine stellar systems. One hosts the exoplanet candidate HD 156295 b, while the other eight harbor candidate brown dwarfs.

Instead of relying purely on standard transit methods, the team utilized a specialized observational strategy known as pulsation timing. The researchers explain that this technique uncovers systems that would be undetectable with any other observational technique.

By tracking tiny variations in the time it takes the star’s light to reach Earth, scientists can tease out subtle alterations caused by the gravitational tug of an orbiting body. Because HD 156295 pulsates at a steady rhythm, any gravitational interference stands out against the stellar noise.

Orbiting Near the Habitable Zone

The candidate world, HD 156295 b, orbits its parent star at a distance of almost 4 astronomical units. It completes a loop in approximately 2,200 days. Because of the extreme luminosity of its host star, this distant orbit places the gas giant squarely inside the stellar habitable zone, receiving roughly 60 percent of the solar irradiation that Earth gets from the Sun.

Alongside the planet candidate, the survey turned up eight celestial bodies ranging from 25 to 59 Jupiter masses. These objects sit comfortably in the brown dwarf regime—too massive to be traditional planets, yet lacking the gravitational heft required to ignite steady hydrogen fusion.

The researchers estimate the odds that HD 156295 b is a genuine exoplanet to be roughly 50 percent—a literal cosmic coin flip.

Future Observatories and the Hunt for Validation

False positives are valuable in astrophysics, helping researchers constrain the occurrence rates of intermediate-orbiting giant planets around massive stars. The pulsation timing variations presented in this study rest right at the boundary of what is currently detectable with existing TESS data streams.

As more observational data streams in, future infrastructure will provide the necessary fidelity. The European Space Agency’s PLATO observatory will soon offer improved precision during its upcoming mission to monitor over 200,000 stars.