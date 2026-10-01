Delayed-Onset Malignant Hyperthermia and DIC After Prior Safe Anesthesia: A Case Report

Malignant hyperthermia is a rare, life-threatening hypermetabolic crisis triggered by exposure to volatile anesthetics or succinylcholine. Recently documented in Cureus, a 57-year-old male with no prior anesthetic complications developed delayed-onset malignant hyperthermia complicated by disseminated intravascular coagulation during surgery for a left ankle fracture, highlighting ongoing diagnostic challenges in clinical practice.

This case highlights a critical clinical reality: prior uneventful surgeries do not guarantee immunity against pharmacogenetic crises. Because the underlying genetic abnormalities feature incomplete penetrance, triggering agents do not always provoke a reaction on initial exposure. Clinicians must maintain absolute vigilance in perioperative settings, even when patient histories appear entirely benign.

Anesthesia Emergency: Malignant Hyperthermia

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

The Trigger: Certain general anesthesia gases and muscle relaxants can cause a sudden, dangerous spike in body metabolism and temperature in susceptible individuals.

Certain general anesthesia gases and muscle relaxants can cause a sudden, dangerous spike in body metabolism and temperature in susceptible individuals. The Paradox: A patient can undergo multiple surgeries safely in the past, yet still experience a severe reaction during a later procedure due to how certain genes express themselves over time.

A patient can undergo multiple surgeries safely in the past, yet still experience a severe reaction during a later procedure due to how certain genes express themselves over time. The Complication: Severe cases can escalate into disseminated intravascular coagulation, a complex condition where the body simultaneously forms tiny blood clots and experiences excessive bleeding.

Unpacking the Mechanics of Genetic Incomplete Penetrance

Variants in genes such as ryanodine receptor 1 (RYR1) and calcium voltage-gated channel subunit alpha 1S (CACNA1S) dictate this vulnerability. According to baseline epidemiological data cited in the report, the prevalence of these genetic abnormalities is estimated to be as high as one in 400 individuals.

Despite this genetic baseline, clinical episodes occur in roughly 1:10,000 to 1:250,000 anesthetics. This mathematical disparity stems from incomplete penetrance—a genetic phenomenon where an inherited mutation does not always manifest physically or chemically during every exposure. The 57-year-old patient described in the report possessed no known family history and denied prior anesthetic complications, yet suffered a severe episode during a routine trimalleolar left ankle fracture repair.

Clinical Metrics and Case Demographics Metric / Parameter Clinical Observation Patient Age & Sex 57-year-old male Presenting Injury Trimalleolar left ankle fracture Estimated Genetic Susceptibility Up to 1 in 400 individuals (RYR1/CACNA1S) Estimated Anesthetic Incidence 1:10,000 to 1:250,000 anesthetics Secondary Complication Disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC)

Diagnostic Vigilance and Future Family Implications

The convergence of malignant hyperthermia and disseminated intravascular coagulation represents a medical emergency requiring rapid administration of dantrolene sodium and intensive supportive care. Because reactions can present unexpectedly late or following previous successful exposures, the medical community relies heavily on post-crisis genetic screening.

References

Buleza N, Ramadan L. Delayed-Onset Malignant Hyperthermia With Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation Following Successful Prior Anesthetic Use: A Case Report. Cureus. 2026;18(9):e117261.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational and educational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.