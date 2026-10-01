Pakistan Sweeps India 3-0 to Reach Asian Games Semi-Finals

Pakistan swept India 3-0 (25-19, 25-23, 25-18) in the men’s volleyball quarter-final at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Gymnasium in Aichi on Thursday, advancing to the Asian Games semi-finals for only the second time in history. Jehan Murad’s squad sealed the victory in 1 hour and 22 minutes, completing a hat-trick of tournament wins over their continental rivals.

A Historic Sweep in Aichi

Led by Jehan Murad, Pakistan dismantled India’s rotation in straight sets—25-19, 25-23, 25-18—at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Gymnasium. The 1-hour, 22-minute quarter-final masterclass propels Pakistan into the final four of the Asian Games for the first time since 1962 in Jakarta, where they captured a bronze medal. Thursday’s win also extends a dominant head-to-head trend on this specific stage, marking Pakistan’s third victory against India at the Asiad following a 3-1 classification win in 2018 and a 3-0 sweep at the 2023 Hangzhou Games.

Contrasting Paths to the Quarter-Final

The knockout showdown brought together two squads travelling on vastly different trajectories through the group phase. India entered the quarter-final undefeated in Pool C. Their group campaign featured routine 3-0 sweeps over Vietnam and Hong Kong, followed by an exhausting three-hour marathon against Qatar where India rallied from two sets down to prevail 3-2 (26-28, 25-27, 25-23, 25-20, 24-22). Pakistan, meanwhile, finished second in Pool A after opening with victories against Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, before dropping a 3-0 decision to tournament hosts Japan in their final pool fixture.

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Quarter-Final Match Statistics: Pakistan vs. India Team Set 1 Set 2 Set 3 Match Result Pakistan 25 25 25 3 (Advanced) India 19 23 18 0 (Eliminated)

Building on Legacy

By securing this quarter-final victory, Pakistan matches the historic milestone achieved by the 1962 side in Jakarta.

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