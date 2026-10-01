New National Medical Graduate School to Open in Namwon by 2029

The Ministry of Health and Welfare announced on October 1, 2026, that Namwon, North Jeolla Province, will be the definitive home of South Korea’s new National Medical Graduate School. Operating as a specialized four-year institution dedicated to cultivating public health professionals, the graduate school is scheduled to open in 2029 and welcome its inaugural class of 100 students in 2030.

Resolving an Eight-Year Standoff over Public Healthcare Infrastructure

The Ministry’s Establishment Preparation Committee convened its fourth meeting at the Government Complex-Seoul to finalize Namwon as the host city. Evaluation criteria heavily favored the region because the site secured by North Jeolla Province sits adjacent to the Namwon Medical Center, presenting an ideal environment for community-based education and clinical practice.

This expansion aims to scale the facility to approximately 500 beds, turning it into a regional anchor for public health clinical training. However, local stakeholders in North Jeolla Province remain watchful, having previously expressed concerns that splitting educational and training functions between the region and Seoul could dilute the core mission of strengthening local public healthcare infrastructure.

Curriculum, Support Systems, and Mandatory Public Service

The Ministry of Health and Welfare has structured the admissions process to target college graduates with diverse life experiences, aiming to recruit individuals equipped with a strong sense of civic responsibility toward public medicine. While students enrolled in the program will receive comprehensive financial backing—including waived tuition and subsidized dormitory housing—they must fulfill a strict 15-year mandatory service obligation in administrative agencies and designated public medical institutions upon graduation.

Discussions regarding clinical training have weighed multiple pathways to ensure students gain exposure to severe and rare conditions. While classroom instruction will take place entirely in Namwon, officials have evaluated proposals to conduct advanced clinical training at the National Medical Center in Seoul, balancing local immersion with specialized metropolitan medical exposure.

The Road Ahead for Regional Healthcare Equity

As preparation moves from the planning tables to physical infrastructure development ahead of the 2029 opening, the success of the National Medical Graduate School will hinge on bridging regional medical disparities while satisfying the demands of local health advocates. With the first cohort slated to enter classrooms in 2030, the institution represents a definitive step by South Korean health authorities to institutionalize a dedicated pipeline for long-term public health staffing.