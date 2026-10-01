Ivanna Lisette Ortiz Indicted on Attempted Murder and Other Felony Counts

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, a 36-year-old speech pathologist from Orlando, Florida, has been indicted by a Los Angeles grand jury on 14 felony counts, including attempted murder, after allegedly driving across the country and firing an AR-15 style rifle at the Beverly Hills-area home of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on March 8.

while the legal proceedings stalled for months behind a wall of psychiatric evaluations, the case is now hurtling toward a high-stakes trial following a competency ruling and an unsealed grand jury indictment.

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The Bottom Line The Charges: Ortiz faces 14 felony counts, including one count of attempted murder, 10 counts of assault with an assault weapon, and three counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper.

Ortiz faces 14 felony counts, including one count of attempted murder, 10 counts of assault with an assault weapon, and three counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper. The Targets: Prosecutors allege at least 20 rounds struck the property, hitting an Airstream trailer where Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were sleeping and a nursery wall where their three small children were sheltered with a nanny.

Prosecutors allege at least 20 rounds struck the property, hitting an Airstream trailer where Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were sleeping and a nursery wall where their three small children were sheltered with a nanny. The Stakes: Following a mental competency ruling and an unsealed grand jury indictment handled secretly in June, Ortiz is being held on $2.6 million bail and faces life in state prison if convicted.

Inside the March 8 Shooting and Grand Jury Revelations

The incident unfolded in broad daylight on March 8, shattering the quiet of a Beverly Hills-area residential neighborhood. According to authorities, Ortiz drove a Tesla straight to the gates of the property shared by the global superstar and her partner, pointed a rifle out of the window, and opened fire. Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott put the severity of the threat bluntly outside the courtroom, stating that Ortiz wanted to kill Rihanna and that everyone else on the property was treated as collateral damage.

The physical toll on the estate was severe. Police reports confirm that bullets tore directly through the exterior of the Airstream trailer. Other rounds struck the wall of the home’s nursery, where the couple’s three children—Rza, Riot, and Rocki, all under the age of five—were resting alongside their nanny. Rihanna’s mother, Monica Fenty, and multiple staffers were also inside the main house at the time of the attack. Witnesses also stated that Ortiz fired shots toward a neighboring residence owned by Hollywood agent Tracey Jacobs.

Alleged shooter at Rihanna's LA home indicted on attempted murder

Testimony before the grand jury offered a terrifying glimpse into the moments the shots rang out. Rihanna testified that she suddenly heard roughly ten loud sounds resembling metal banging, prompting her to pull A$AP Rocky out of bed and onto the floor. Upon opening the curtains, she discovered bullet marks blasted into the windshield right where she had been standing moments prior. Both Rihanna, her mother Monica Fenty, and neighbor Tracey Jacobs delivered testimony that remains under seal but is slated for public release within two weeks unless defense attorneys successfully block it.

Legal Fast-Track Following Months of Psychiatric Evaluation

For months, the criminal case appeared frozen. Shortly after her arrest in Sherman Oaks, court proceedings ground to a halt as Ortiz underwent extensive psychiatric evaluations. Reports concerning her mental state remain sealed, and details regarding her psychological evaluations have not been publicly disclosed. However, a judge ruled that Ortiz is mentally competent to stand trial.

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That ruling paved the way for the unsealing of an indictment that a secret grand jury actually returned back on June 18. By utilizing a secret grand jury, prosecutors bypassed California’s traditional preliminary hearing process, moving the case swiftly past public evidence presentation. During her court appearance wearing yellow jail clothes, Ortiz spoke only to her defense attorney, Deputy Public Defender Derek Dillman, who entered a plea of not guilty on her behalf. Her legal team has not publicly addressed the core allegations beyond entering the plea, noting only that they intend to defend her rights.

Case Element Details Defendant Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, 36, of Orlando, Florida Charges 14 felony counts (including attempted murder, assault with an assault weapon, and shooting at an inhabited dwelling) Bail Status Held on $2.6 million bail Potential Sentence Up to life in state prison if convicted on all counts

The Path to Trial and Unresolved Motives

Investigators have revealed that Ortiz was the registered owner of the AR-15 style rifle used in the shooting, having legally obtained the weapon in Florida prior to driving across the country. Prosecutors have noted that the newly unsealed indictment upgrades her previous charges to assault with an assault weapon, a charge that carries a significantly harsher prison sentence than the original semiautomatic firearm allegations. If convicted across all 14 counts, she faces the prospect of spending the rest of her life behind bars.

Rhianna L.A. home shooting suspect indicted on 14 counts, including attempted murder

Yet, substantial questions regarding her motive linger. While prosecutors have not formally cited a motive or established a prior relationship between the Grammy-winning pop icon and the licensed speech pathologist, digital footprints left behind in the months leading up to the attack tell a troubling story. Ortiz posted increasingly erratic videos on Facebook and YouTube, leveling angry remarks at Rihanna and culminating in direct hostility, including labeling the singer a “devil.”

As the legal machine gears up for its next phase, the focus remains squarely on the terrifying reality of a targeted attack on a residential neighborhood. Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman emphasized the sheer gravity of the incident during initial statements, noting that it was pure fortune rather than restraint that prevented a fatal tragedy. With the indictment now out in the open, the justice system must determine how a cross-country journey transformed into an alleged assassination attempt.