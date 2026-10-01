Tom Ford Puts Seduction Front and Center for Spring 2027

Tom Ford showcased its spring/summer 2027 collection in a dimly lit Paris venue under the creative direction of Haider Ackermann. The presentation embraced subtle sensuality, tailored silhouettes, and minimalist styling, marking a continuation of the brand’s core aesthetic following the founder’s departure from the helm.

Haider Ackermann Frames Seduction Through Minimalist Tailoring in Paris

Tom Ford, the brand, continues to let sensuality guide its collections even as its namesake founder no longer leads the house. Under the creative direction of Haider Ackermann, the spring/summer 2027 runway presentation in Paris explored intimacy through restraint rather than overt ornamentation. Prints and heavy embellishments were absent from the runway, mirroring the understated approach frequently favored by Tom Ford himself.

The visual drama relied entirely on razor-sharp cuts, severity in design, and the interplay between exposed and concealed skin. A pair of impeccably tailored dress pants gained an edge when paired with a molded rubber bustier, while sculptural outerwear hinted at what lay beneath. Among the standout presentations were rich red evening ensembles worn by Mariacarla Boscono and Alex Consani, which clung to the body with ease.

Photo: elle.com

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Mirrored Walls and Multiples Set the Stage for Anticipation

The show environment amplified the tension of the collection. Models moved through a dimly lit venue surrounded by walls of mirrors that reflected both the cast and their own movements. Ackermann instructed models to walk in multiples, a staging choice intended to evoke psychological suspense.

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This atmospheric tension translated directly into the styling choices. Certain models moved in pairs featuring coordinated companion looks, such as the moment Anok Yai transitioned mid-walk into a liquid-sheen bodysuit paired with a smoking jacket. Other garments explored eroticism through indirect exposure, including a semi-sheer skirt featuring a transparent back panel that revealed a thong.

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“Seduction is the pillar on which this house is built,” the designer said in the show notes. “This time I felt like pushing it further, closer to danger. There is something deeply sexual in a body that reveals itself without offering itself. In a gesture that feels spontaneous and perilous at once.” Jennifer Lopez’s Zimmermann Top Comes With Plunging Cutout & Bra Flash Haider Ackermann, Designer