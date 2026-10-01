Cokan Dominates as Slovan Claims Opening Victory

LL Grosista Slovan opened its European campaign with a commanding 36-31 away victory over Tatabanya, powered by a remarkable 16-goal performance from Tim Cokan.

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The opening encounter at the Športna dvorana v Tatabanyi saw 1,740 spectators watch the visitors set an aggressive early tone. Under head coach Uroš Zorman, Slovan quickly seized a 5-2 lead within the first six minutes thanks to disciplined defensive play and crisp counter-attacks.

Tatabanya, known for turbulent form that included a notable win over Hungarian champions Pick Szeged, fought back fiercely. The hosts narrowed the gap to a single goal at 5-6 before leveling the score at 8-8 in the 13th minute. Yet Slovan reclaimed the initiative before halftime, propelled by Cokan’s explosive first-half run of nine goals from ten attempts.

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Tim Cokan told Delo that “due to the importance of the match and it being our first international game of the season, we started a bit tense, but we quickly pulled ourselves together. We put on an efficient performance and also scored numerous goals from counter-attacks. There were some mistakes in defense, and we still have a lot of room for improvement in that element of the game.”

Controlling the Second Half in Tatabanya

Any hopes Tatabanya had of a second-half comeback were systematically dismantled by Zorman’s squad. The visitors maintained a high shooting efficiency, building on a first-half accuracy rate that reached 90 percent.

By the 36th minute, Staš Skube and Cokan pushed the margin to five goals at 23-18. Slovan continued to press as Tarik Mlivić contributed a crucial steal in the 34th minute to fuel a 4-0 run. The lead swelled to six goals at 28-22 before Domen Tajnik capped a fast break for a 30-23 advantage in the 47th minute.

Goalkeeper Nebojsha Bojić anchored the defense with nine crucial saves, ensuring that every late surge from the home side was neutralized.

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Group H Standings and Next European Challenges

With the opening round concluded, Slovan is in Group H alongside Iceland’s Valur. Valur opened their group schedule with a commanding 39-28 victory over Danish side Mors-Thy, setting up a high-stakes clash in Ljubljana for the next round.

Photo: Siol.net

Slovan will host Valur on October 6. Before turning their attention back to continental competition, the squad faces a domestic league fixture against Škofljica on Saturday, balancing national ambitions with their deeper European aspirations under Zorman’s guidance.