Roman Reigns Talks Fitness Routines, Body Dysmorphia Ahead of WWE Title Defense

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, currently 41 years old, revealed in a recent interview with Men’s Health that he believes he is in the physical prime of his life. Ahead of his title defense against LA Knight at Money in the Bank on October 10 in New Orleans, Reigns opened up about maintaining his elite physique, managing body dysmorphia, and strict diet discipline.

Fantasy & Market Impact value Physique Branding & Crossover Appeal: His candid transparency regarding fitness routines aligns with major outside projects, including his role as Akuma in the upcoming Street Fighter film releasing October 16.

Chasing Perfection Inside and Outside the Ring

Speaking candidly to Men’s Health, the reigning World Heavyweight Champion addressed the contrast between his current athletic state and his earlier decades on the roster.

“I think I’m in my prime physically,” Reigns stated, before offering a remarkably transparent look into the mental hurdles elite performers face. “I look at my stomach or whatever it may be, that’s a part of that body dysmorphia we’re all struggling with. And it’s one of those deals that I think if you just keep working on it… it’s not done until it’s done.”

Photo: fightful.com

That relentless mindset forms the bedrock of his daily routine. Reigns explained that he treats physical conditioning as an endurance test rather than a destination, particularly on days when self-doubt creeps in. “It’s a marathon. It’s not over. Even if your goal is tomorrow, just extend it. Just keep going. If my look isn’t perfect on Sunday, then I should probably just keep trying to make it a little better. Keep working at it,” he noted.

Dietary Discipline and the Hollywood Crossover

Maintaining a championship-level physique while carrying the grueling travel schedule of WWE requires meticulous nutritional tracking. Reigns admitted that staying lean does not come without constant vigilance.

“When I’m locked in and I’m dialed, that’s everything. If I get out of that, I can be the opposite,” Reigns explained regarding his tendency to gain weight easily. This disciplined approach mirrors the physical transformations seen in previous wrestling legends like The Rock and John Cena as they successfully bridged the gap between professional wrestling and major Hollywood cinematic roles.

Roman Reigns Gets Honest About Body Image, Staying WWE Shredded, and His Street Fighter Training

This balance between sports entertainment and film is highlighted by Reigns' upcoming venture on the silver screen. He stars as Akuma in the upcoming Street Fighter film, which hits theaters on October 16.

High-Stakes Defenses on the Horizon

The calendar is dense with marquee dates as the fall television and PLE window heats up.

Reigns is set to put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against LA Knight at Money in the Bank on October 10 in New Orleans.

Event Date Location Match Context Money in the Bank October 10, 2026 New Orleans, LA World Heavyweight Championship Defense vs. LA Knight Street Fighter (Film Release) October 16, 2026 Global Theaters Feature film debut of Roman Reigns as Akuma Crown Jewel November 7, 2026 TBD Advertised Championship Appearance

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