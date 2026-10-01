Russia Extends Diesel Export Ban Until October 31 Amid Domestic Shortages

Russia has extended its ban on diesel exports for fuel producers until Oct. 31 to maintain stability in the domestic fuel market and meet demand during the harvest season. The restriction compounds ongoing pressure on international energy markets already strained by geopolitical conflicts in Ukraine and Iran, while domestic gasoline prices climb 21% since the start of the year.

Maintaining Domestic Stability Through the Harvest Season

The Russian government announced the extension on Wednesday, emphasizing that the measure is necessary to protect the internal fuel market. “The decision was taken to maintain stability in the domestic fuel market, particularly given the elevated demand for motor fuel during the harvest season,” according to an official government press release.

This ongoing intervention follows months of curbs on gasoline and diesel shipments designed to combat rising prices and local shortages. Those domestic supply strains have been heavily exacerbated by successful Ukrainian drone strikes targeting Russian energy infrastructure. Last week, Ukraine’s military claimed responsibility for knocking out more than 45% of the country’s total refining capacity, forcing authorities to reintroduce fuel rationing measures across a growing number of Russian regions.

Escalating Prices and Broadened Regulatory Crackdowns

The tightening domestic supply has driven retail fuel costs significantly higher. The average price of gasoline in Russia has jumped 21% since January. A sharp single-week surge recently pushed the national average to 78.51 rubles per liter—roughly equivalent to $3.39 per gallon—as of September 14.

The October diesel extension for producers joins an existing matrix of severe export controls across the Russian energy sector. A separate diesel export ban targeting non-producers remains active through January, while an export ban on jet fuel stays in place through November alongside a total ban on gasoline exports lasting through January.

Simultaneously, regulatory authorities are moving to penalize domestic profiteering amid the supply squeeze. On Wednesday, Russia’s Federal Anti-Monopoly Service announced it was actively investigating 58 separate cases of suspected price gouging by independent gas station chains across the country.

Overview of Russian Fuel Export Restrictions and Market Metrics (As of October 2026) Fuel Type / Category Restriction Status Duration / Deadline Diesel (Fuel Producers) Export Ban Extended Through October 31, 2026 Diesel (Non-Producers) Export Ban Active Through January 2027 Gasoline Total Export Ban Through January 2027 Jet Fuel Export Ban Active Through November 2026 Gasoline Retail Price Surge National Average at 78.51 rubles/liter ($3.39/gal) Up 21% since January 2026