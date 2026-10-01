Gun Honey’s Evie Parker Unleashed in Killproof: A New Comic Book Series Launching at NYCC

Titan Comics and Hard Case Crime are launching a surprise 16-page advance sampler of Killproof: A Gun Honey Series #1 at New York Comic Con. Created by Charles Ardai, the spin-off stars Evie Parker, a genetically altered, pain-insensitive mercenary spun out of the bestselling crime franchise.

Quick Takeaways for Fans Surprise NYCC Debut: Titan Comics is dropping a 16-page advance sampler of Killproof #1 at New York Comic Con, ahead of its full April 2027 release. The Creative Team: Written by Hard Case Crime founder Charles Ardai, with interior art by Ace Continuado, inks by Juan Castro, colors by Asifur Rahman, and letters by David Leach. Meet Evie Parker: The breakout fan-favorite character from Heat Seeker: Combustion gets her own solo run as a mercenary who cannot feel pain or physical fatigue.

Expanding the Gun Honey Universe at New York Comic Con

The sprawling crime fiction universe built around weapons supplier Joanna Tan is expanding once more. Titan Comics and the award-winning Hard Case Crime imprint are bringing a surprise non-solicited launch to New York Comic Con, giving attendees an early look at Killproof: A Gun Honey Series #1.

Fans heading to the convention can catch the creative team in action. Charles Ardai, Ace Continuado, and Juan Castro are slated to sign the special 16-page advance sampler on Friday, October 8th, at noon at the ComicXposure booth #3935. While the full first issue will not hit comic book shops until April 2027, this convention-exclusive sampler offers an early glimpse into the franchise’s latest high-stakes caper.

Inside Evie Parker’s Pain-Free World

The new series shifts the spotlight squarely onto Evie Parker, a seasoned mercenary whose physiological enhancements make her an ultimate survivor. Genetically altered to feel zero physical pain, heat, cold, hunger, or fatigue, Evie also boasts an instant healing factor from any injury.

In the plot of Killproof #1, Evie is abducted by the richest man in the world, who aims to harvest or replicate her imperviousness and rapid regeneration for himself.

From Antagonist to Fan-Favorite Solo Hero

Evie is not entirely new to readers. She originally debuted in Heat Seeker: Combustion as an antagonist to Dahlia Racers. However, narrative dynamics shifted quickly when the two characters fell in love—a turn of events that resonated heavily with the readership.

“Evie first appeared in HEAT SEEKER: COMBUSTION as Dahlia Racers’ antagonist, but wouldn’t you just know it, the two of them fell in love — and readers fell in love with her, too. So much so that we felt she deserved her own solo book,” said Charles Ardai. “One cool thing about Evie is that she’s not just an unstoppable killing machine, she’s also, in her private life, a big nerd, a megafan of comic books and Star Trek and Monty Python and science fiction, which makes her huge fun to write. Evie’s one of us – just a whole lot deadlier.”

The Publishing Legacy of Gun Honey

As Titan’s best-selling crime thriller series, Gun Honey has cultivated a fiercely loyal readership following the exploits of Joanna Tan—the operative who secures any weapon, anywhere, under any circumstances.

Series Title Key Focus / Character Publisher Gun Honey (and subsequent volumes) Joanna Tan’s global weapons-supply operations Titan Comics / Hard Case Crime Heat Seeker: Combustion Introduction of Evie Parker and Dahlia Racers Titan Comics / Hard Case Crime Killproof: A Gun Honey Series Evie Parker’s solo adventures (Full release April 2027) Titan Comics / Hard Case Crime

With the full debut still months away, the NYCC sampler gives convention-goers an exclusive entry point into what makes Evie tick. Will you be grabbing a copy at the ComicXposure booth this Friday, or waiting out the winter until April 2027? Let us know your thoughts on the expanding Gun Honey universe in the comments below.