Tom Cruise’s Digger Divides Critics, 52% Rotten Tomatoes Score

As of late September 2026, Tom Cruise’s latest cinematic venture, the apocalyptic capitalist satire Digger directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, has sharply polarized critics worldwide, landing an unusual 52 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes following its theatrical release.

The Bottom Line on Digger

The Core Premise: Tom Cruise stars as Digger Rockwell, a multi-billionaire oil tycoon forced to navigate a self-inflicted planetary catastrophe.

Tom Cruise stars as Digger Rockwell, a multi-billionaire oil tycoon forced to navigate a self-inflicted planetary catastrophe. Critical Fracture: Outlets like The Boston Globe lambasted it as the worst performance of Cruise’s career, while The London Evening Standard hailed it as a masterclass on par with 1999’s Magnolia.

Outlets like The Boston Globe lambasted it as the worst performance of Cruise’s career, while The London Evening Standard hailed it as a masterclass on par with 1999’s Magnolia. Historical Context: Marking a rare dip into mid-tier critical territory, the film currently sits at 52% on Rotten Tomatoes—his lowest standing in over a decade.

A High-Stakes Departure From Traditional Franchises

For the past twenty years, audiences have grown accustomed to seeing Tom Cruise outrun explosions, pilot fighter jets, and scale skyscrapers in multi-hundred-million-dollar blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick and the Mission: Impossible series. The decision to collaborate with visionary Mexican auteur Alejandro González Iñárritu initially sent waves of excitement through the industry. Yet, the resulting project is far from a standard popcorn flick. Digger functions as a biting, surreal satire centering on a ruthless oil baron who attempts to reinvent himself as humanity’s savior after one of his offshore drilling rigs triggers an unprecedented ecological disaster.

Tom Cruise's 'Digger' divides critics as Zurich Film Festival stars steal the spotlight

Beneath its high-minded environmental themes and dark comedic beats lies a narrative structure that entirely rejects Hollywood formulas. That creative audacity is precisely what split the press down the middle.

Inside the Critical Schism

The reaction from major cultural critics reads like two entirely different reviews of two entirely different films. On one side of the ledger, The Boston Globe delivered a scathing verdict, labeling the project the lowest point in Cruise’s career. The New York Post echoed that sentiment, arguing that audiences will feel an immediate impulse to walk out within the opening minutes and asserting that the actor looks ill-fitted to a grotesque, ungrounded caricature.

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But the math tells a different story across the Atlantic. The London Evening Standard championed the project as a roaring triumph, praising Cruise for delivering his most compelling dramatic work since Paul Thomas Anderson’s Magnolia. According to their review, the film stands out as a bold, risky, and electrifying cinematic experience that completely disrupts expectations.

Film Title Release Year Rotten Tomatoes Score Mission: Impossible – Fallout 2018 98% Top Gun: Maverick 2022 96% Digger 2026 52% The Mummy 2017 15% Cocktail 1988 11%

Navigating the Box Office Aftermath

With an aggregated score sitting at 52 percent—putting it in company closer to 2007’s Lions for Lambs than his recent string of critical darlings—the question remains how general ticket buyers will respond to such an uncompromising tonal shift. While franchise fatigue has pushed major studios to seek out riskier swings, Iñárritu’s distinct visual vocabulary combined with Cruise’s global star power ensures that this release will generate impassioned debate long after the initial opening weekend credits roll. Whether this gamble goes down as a misunderstood masterpiece or a cautionary Hollywood misfire is a verdict the public will ultimately decide.