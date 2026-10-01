Nintendo Switch 2 and Switch update 23.0.1 out now, patch notes

Nintendo has released system update version 23.0.1 for both the Switch 2 and original Switch systems. The new patch arrives to resolve a frustrating performance snag introduced by the previous firmware where software could take an unusually long time to start, pause, or close.

Firmware version 23.0.1 has gone live across both hardware generations, giving owners a direct fix for loading delays. The release targets specific hiccups that surfaced after players installed the massive September firmware package, smoothing out everyday software interactions across the ecosystem.

Resolving Software Startup and Pause Delays on Switch and Switch 2

The core objective of the latest patch centers on eliminating performance friction. Following the distribution of version 23.0.0 earlier in the month, some games occasionally took a long time to start, pause, or close. Official patch notes confirm that version 23.0.1 fixes this exact startup and transition issue for all users.

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Unlike major feature overhauls, this deployment focuses strictly on backend performance repair. Nintendo’s support documentation notes that while stability improvements are unmentioned, the targeted fix should still improve your overall experience on the Switch and Switch 2.

Comparing the September Firmware Rollout Sequence

Version 23.0.0 arrived earlier in the month as a feature-rich package, while version 23.0.1 followed at the end of the month on September 30, 2026, to clear out software friction.

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Firmware Version Release Timing Primary Focus Version 23.0.0 Earlier in September 2026 Major feature additions, VRR output in TV mode, Mii Maker music, and GameChat improvements Version 23.0.1 September 30, 2026 Targeted bug fix for software startup, pausing, and closing delays

Hardware Enhancements and Backward Compatibility Additions

The foundation laid by version 23.0.0 introduced notable hardware-level capabilities, particularly for the newer console. The system software added variable refresh rate support in docked mode on the Switch 2, accompanied by a dedicated VRR Slider Demo integrated into the Welcome Tour application.

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Alongside these system-level features, Nintendo has rolled out backward compatibility updates for multiple legacy titles. Games including Ninja Five-O and Go Vacation received specific updates to ensure smoother performance on current hardware iterations.

Availability and Community Response

Players can download version 23.0.1 immediately through the standard system settings menu on either console.