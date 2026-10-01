Argentina Beats Bolivia 4-0 in First Match of Post-Messi Era

Argentina kicked off a new era on Wednesday night at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Córdoba, cruising to a 4-0 victory over CONMEBOL rival Bolivia in an international friendly match. Playing their first fixture since Lionel Messi announced his retirement from the national team at the end of August, Lionel Scaloni’s side delivered a commanding performance that demonstrated depth and attacking fluidity even in the absence of their talisman.

The convincing win over Bolivia marks a smooth start for La Albiceleste in the post-Messi era. While the superstar prepares for an official sendoff match in Buenos Aires next week, his teammates asserted control early in Córdoba, turning an international friendly into a showcase of emerging talent and established core players.

Post-Messi era: Argentina's starting XI vs. Bolivia, featuring a two-striker setup and several su…

First-Half Control and Early Strikes

Lautaro Martínez set the tone early in the match, opening the scoring in the 19th minute with a sharp shot from just outside the penalty box. Bolivia struggled to contain Argentina’s sustained pressure, and the lead doubled before halftime when Nico Paz chipped in a deft finish from close range in the 29th minute.

Those two opening goals established a comfortable cushion heading into the break.

Second-Half Dominance Seals the Rout

Central defender Cristian Romero rose to power home a header in the 54th minute, extending the advantage to 3-0.

As the match wound down, substitute José Manuel López capped the evening’s scoring in the 86th minute with a close-range strike, sealing the 4-0 scoreline and cementing a dominant performance in front of the Córdoba crowd.

Argentina vs Bolivia 4-0 Ext. HL & All Goals 2026

Upcoming Sendoff Schedule

Following this commanding friendly victory, Argentina’s schedule continues with two additional fixtures in the coming days. La Albiceleste are scheduled to face Burkina Faso in a friendly encounter on Oct. 3, before returning to Buenos Aires for a final farewell match against Benin on Oct. 6.