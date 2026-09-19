Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave is a massive, three-act entry developed for the Switch 2, according to Game Informer. The title features a sprawling structure and era-spanning conflict, presenting what COGconnected describes as a complex story hiding giant mysteries. The game begins at the end of all things, with a crumbling world haunted by the living dead, leaving the player’s avatar—a mysterious Pale Raven created at the start—and Fortuna, a goddess of fate, as survivors Game Informer. To save the world, players must defeat the encroaching lord of the underworld, Balor Game Informer.

Overview of Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave

Story Structure and the Flame Lords of Dagda

Unlike previous titles that lock players into a single path, Fortune’s Weave is designed so players can experience multiple stories in one massive playthrough The Verge. Players retire to a chamber outside of time—also referred to as the Obelisk Chamber Pocket Tactics—to zip back through history and experience the lives of four Flame Lords of Dagda: Cai, Theodora, Dietrich, and Leda Game Informer. Each leader arrives at the continent’s capital, Dagsion, where Divine Emperor Solel hosts the Heroic Games with a promise that any wish will be granted to the ultimate victor Game Informer.

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Each Flame Lord fights for distinct personal reasons:

Cai: Wishes to rescue his father from prison and imminent execution Game Informer.

Wishes to rescue his father from prison and imminent execution Game Informer. Theodora: A Saraminian queen seeking to reclaim land important to her people Game Informer.

A Saraminian queen seeking to reclaim land important to her people Game Informer. Leda: A songstress seeking murder and revenge against her father’s killer Game Informer.

A songstress seeking murder and revenge against her father’s killer Game Informer. Dietrich: Participating simply for the love of battle Game Informer.

Gameplay, Mechanics, and Tactical Combat

The core gameplay continues the turn-based tactical strategy associated with the Fire Emblem series Pocket Tactics, while introducing new systems and mechanics. Traditional rock, paper, scissors attack patterns have been replaced by a more nuanced system utilizing magic for armored foes, lighter weapons for additional strikes, and bows against flying units COGconnected. Furthermore, Blaze Arts and Combat Arts grant extra strength at the cost of weapon durability COGconnected.

Photo: cogconnected.com

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Individual Flame Lords possess unique mechanics that alter their battles COGconnected:

Theodora: Can recruit battalions for extra healing and new attack forms COGconnected.

Can recruit battalions for extra healing and new attack forms COGconnected. Cai: Specializes in animal husbandry, capturing wild horses, pegasi, and birds to ride into battle COGconnected.

Specializes in animal husbandry, capturing wild horses, pegasi, and birds to ride into battle COGconnected. Leda: Utilizes tavern performances to gain resources and power Game Informer.

Pacing, Progression, and Campaign Scope

The campaign’s extensive scope requires significant time investment. Completing each hero’s path takes approximately 100 hours in total, involving map exploration, training, and town activities in Dagsion The Verge. Part three adds extra complexity by allowing players to juggle multiple squads simultaneously across different corners of the map The Verge. While reviewers noted pacing challenges and administrative depth during side activities, dungeon exploration, and arena matches COGconnected, Pocket Tactics noted that the title stands out as an unprecedented generational game for the platform.

Photo: The Verge

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