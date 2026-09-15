Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave Voice Actors Officially Revealed

Nintendo has officially revealed the complete roster of English-language voice actors for the upcoming strategy RPG Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave. According to announcements shared through the Nintendo Today! app and actor social media platforms, the game features a large cast covering four main heroes, important plot figures, and additional characters.

Nintendo Officially Reveals English Voice Cast for Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave

The main cast lineup includes Zeno Robinson as Cai, Xander Mobus as Dietrich, Joshua Waters and Virginia Lee sharing the role of Eshmel, Cassandra Lee Morris as Fortuna, Katiana Sarkissian as Leda, Cassandra Lee Morris as Sothis, and Shara Kirby as Theodora.

Extensive Additional Voice Cast Confirmed

In addition to the primary heroes and plot-important figures such as Eshmel, Fortuna, Solel, and Sothis, a broad supporting cast has been assigned voice talent. The additional characters and their respective voice actors span a diverse roster:

Photo: gamerant.com

* Alexandra voiced by Natalie Rose * Anatolia voiced by Dawn M. Bennett * Aurora voiced by Jamie Sara Lewis * Benditz voiced by Max Lindsey * Bertrand voiced by Christian Young * Bonaventure voiced by Dave Fennoy * Buccar voiced by Chris Okawa * Catania voiced by Brittany Lauda * Centurio voiced by Justice Washington * Creek voiced by Willow Engel * Dadao voiced by Y. Chang * Dante voiced by Alaina Wis * Diego voiced by Nazeeh Tarsha * Esmeralda voiced by Kendell Byrd * Fabio voiced by Jimmie Yamaguchi * Fianna voiced by Nerida Bronwen * Gaitz voiced by J. Michael Tatum * Goliath voiced by Damon Alums * Guzran voiced by Matthew David Rudd * Halvin voiced by Judy Alice Lee * Hong Hua voiced by Jennifer Sun Bell * Io voiced by Clifford Chapin * Jasmine voiced by Heather Gonzalez * Jester voiced by Kieran Regan * Kalla voiced by Amelia Tyler * Lilian voiced by Stephanie Wong * Loretta voiced by Amber Lee Connors * Ludia voiced by Kana Shimanuki * Lysander voiced by Howard Wang * Majide voiced by Aleks Le * Mars voiced by Joshua David King * Mikaela voiced by Marie Westbrook * Mu voiced by Asante Mango * Nathan voiced by Matt Silver * Nezha voiced by Paul Castro Jr. * Ninae voiced by Kayli Mills * Noctula voiced by Cassie Ewulu * Nuzzuo voiced by George Peter * Nydine voiced by Anjali Kunapaneni * Olympia voiced by Madeline Dorroh * Orchel voiced by Erin Yvette * Peter voiced by Michael Johnston * Seteth voiced by Mark Whitten * Sha Lan voiced by Courtney Lin * Simon voiced by David Cherry * Sirocco voiced by Daman Mills * Sofia voiced by Frankie Kevich * Solel voiced by Jonah Scott * Talimun voiced by Mauricio Ortiz-Segura * The Lady of Lilies voiced by Brittany Lauda * Tialla voiced by Madeleine Morris * Tobias voiced by Kamran Nikhad * Troy voiced by Monique Burias Shi * Ultand voiced by Rachel Rial * Ursula voiced by Amelia Tyler * Yang Jie voiced by Brent Mukai * Zarcone voiced by Jonathan Fernandez

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Exclusivity and Platform Release Details

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave is scheduled to launch exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2. Publisher Nintendo has set the release date for September 17. The title skips the original Nintendo Switch hardware entirely, a decision tied to the technical demands of its larger hubs, complex maps, and expansive world exploration.

Photo: polygon.com