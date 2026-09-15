NATO Jets Shoot Down Drone Over Lithuania

NATO fighter jets intercepted and shot down an unidentified drone over Lithuania during a night operation, falling near Kaunas lake. Lithuanian leaders thanked allied forces while the National Crisis Management Center investigated the incident amid ongoing regional airspace intrusions linked to the conflict in Ukraine.

NATO Fighter Jets Intercept Drone Over Lithuania

NATO fighter jets scrambled to shoot down an unidentified aerial vehicle that violated Lithuanian airspace during a night operation, according to the country’s leadership. NATO fighter jets shot down a drone over Lithuania, announced on Tuesday the president of this member country of the Atlantic Alliance, Gitanas Nauseda. “A drone that violated the airspace of Lithuania tonight was quickly shot down by NATO fighters,” Mr. Nauseda wrote on the social network X, without specifying which country the drone belonged to.

Gitanas Nauseda, President of Lithuania

“As Russia intensifies its aggression against Ukraine, such preparedness is vital for our region. With our NATO allies, Lithuania will defend its airspace,” he added. According to the Lithuanian national radio LRT, the drone fell in a rural area near Lake Kaunas, in the center of the country. According to the Lithuanian national radio LRT, citing preliminary data from the National Crisis Management Center (NKVC), the drone came from neighboring Belarus and was heading west. A spokesperson for the center stated that the drone likely came from Belarus and was shot down near the village of Pratkunai, in southern Lithuania, close to the country’s second largest city, Kaunas. A NATO fighter jet shot down a drone over Lithuania on the night of Monday to Tuesday, shortly after midnight, the Lithuanian crisis management center stated, adding that it had not been able to immediately determine the origin of the aircraft.

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“Our sincerest thanks to our allies, whose presence helps protect our skies and strengthen our security,” wrote for his part, also on X, the Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys, according to whom “NATO remains vigilant, committed and ready.”

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A false drone alert paralyzed the airport of the Lithuanian capital for 38 minutes this Sunday, September 13, 2026, illustrating the difficulty of military radars to distinguish an unmanned craft from a flock of birds, against a backdrop of growing tensions along NATO’s eastern border. Vilnius airport was briefly closed Sunday after the radar detection of an object suspected to be a drone, triggering the mobilization of a NATO fighter jet. The incident turned out to be a flight of birds, according to the Lithuanian National Crisis Management Center.

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The alert began during the night when an object was located around 4:05 a.m. local time, in the Varėna sector, coming from neighboring Belarus, before entering the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad. “During initial radar readings, the traces left by birds and drones can be similar,” it explained in a statement. The incident did not affect the marathon taking place in the Lithuanian capital, organizers told Reuters.

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An aircraft was mobilized from Siauliai, in northern Lithuania, where the Italian air force is currently deployed as part of NATO’s air defense mission in the Baltic countries. Countries located along NATO’s eastern border have reported a series of drones straying into their airspace, linked to the conflict resulting from Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. As part of a regional air defense mission, NATO fighter jets have patrolled the airspace of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia since the three Baltic countries joined the Alliance in 2004.