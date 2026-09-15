Panama Canal Cuts Ship Traffic as El Niño Drought Deepens

The Panama Canal Authority has announced a reduction in daily ship transits to 32 vessels starting September 15, down from 34 in early September and 36 in August, as a severe El Niño-driven drought depletes water levels in Gatun and Alajuela lakes, severely impacting global maritime trade and U.S. container shipping.

A Critical Maritime Chokepoint Faces Worsening Water Shortages Global supply chains are bracing for tighter bottlenecks this week as the Panama Canal Authority implements fresh transit restrictions. Operating at reduced capacity is becoming the new normal for the waterway. Central America is caught in the grip of an intense drought fueled by the El Niño weather pattern. Surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean have warmed dramatically, disrupting global atmospheric pressure, wind patterns, and vital rainfall cycles across the region. Photo: france24.com The engineering marvel that handles roughly 5 percent of total global maritime trade relies entirely on freshwater fed by artificial lakes. Unfortunately, the rains have simply not arrived. Lower-than-forecast precipitation across the canal watershed forced operators to act, prioritizing the long-term sustainability of the waterway over immediate transit volume. Panama declared a national emergency over the unfolding water crisis on August 26, according to Al Jazeera reporting.

Draft Limits and Slot Reductions Force Lighter Cargo Loads Here is why that matters for commercial shipping fleets: volume cuts tell only half the story. The canal operator has aggressively scaled back the maximum permitted draft—the depth to which a vessel sinks into the water—dropping it from 15.2 meters down to 14.6 meters. Cargo carriers cannot load ships to full capacity without risking groundings in the lock chambers. View this post on Instagram about panama canal cuts ship, Canal de Panamá sequía From Instagram — related to panama canal cuts ship, Canal de Panamá sequía These dual restrictions create an compounding economic headache. Shippers must either lighten their loads or look for alternative corridors. Speaking to AFP earlier this week, Ilya Espino de Marotta, the first woman to head the Panama Canal Authority, warned that relief is not on the immediate horizon. She explained that further reductions remain entirely possible as the dry season progresses. Officials do not rule out dropping limits further toward 29 daily slots or lower by February or March if weather forecasts hold true. Industry analysts note that this crisis echoes the severe disruptions seen during the 2023-24 drought cycle. Back then, daily crossings plummeted from 38 down to a constrained 22, sending alternative route freight rates soaring worldwide.

Tracking the Panama Canal Transit Restrictions Timeline Daily Transit Slots Maximum Permitted Draft Key Operational Context August 36 ships 15.2 metres Standard pre-tightening summer capacity under early El Niño pressure. Early September 34 ships 14.6 metres Initial September volume reduction implemented by the Panama Canal Authority. September 15 32 ships 14.6 metres Current operational cap taking effect amid declining reservoir levels. February – March (Projected) Potential drop to ~29 ships Subject to review Anticipated seasonal low points if watershed rainfall fails to recover.