Apple Watch Ultra 4 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2: Which is Better?

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is a rugged $799/£749 sports wearable launching on September 18, 2026, featuring an S11 processor, upgraded health sensing, and exclusive iOS compatibility. It competes directly with the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, a £649/$699 Android-exclusive rugged smartwatch powered by the Snapdragon Wear Elite processor.

Ecosystem Lock-In and Hardware Compatibility

Choosing between these two flagship rugged smartwatches depends entirely on the mobile operating system sitting in your pocket. Apple has engineered the Apple Watch Ultra 4 to lock strictly into the iOS ecosystem, requiring an iPhone 11 or later or an iPhone SE (second generation or later) running iOS 27 or later. You cannot pair it with an Android device.

Samsung takes a slightly more flexible, though still constrained, approach with the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. Technically compatible with most phones running Android 10 or later using Google Mobile Services, the wearable demands a Samsung Galaxy handset to unlock its full clinical suite. Pairing the Ultra 2 with a non-Samsung Android phone cuts off access to crucial health metrics, including ECG readings, sleep apnea notifications, and blood pressure monitoring.

Silicon Benchmarks: S11 Versus Snapdragon Wear Elite

Under the hood, both manufacturers lean heavily on custom silicon to drive machine learning tasks and local sensor processing. Apple anchors the Watch Ultra 4 with its S11 chip, a 64-bit dual-core processor backed by a 4-core Neural Engine. This hardware foundation powers upcoming Audio Intelligence capabilities arriving later in the year, including loud noise detection for environmental hazards like sirens or crying babies, a “Live Rewind” buffer to replay 15 seconds of conversation, and an end-of-day Siri Recap.

Samsung counters with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Elite (SDW6100), a 3nm penta-core processor running Wear OS 7 powered by One UI 9 Watch. According to Samsung, the Snapdragon architecture accelerates app launch times and system transitions compared to its predecessor. Crucially, the chip integrates Google Gemini alongside Bixby, giving users direct access to Google’s voice assistant on their wrist.

Comparative Hardware Specifications

Feature Apple Watch Ultra 4 Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Price $799 / £749 $699 / £649 Operating System watchOS 27 Wear OS 7 (One UI 9 Watch) Processor Apple S11 (64-bit dual-core, 4-core Neural Engine) Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Elite (3nm, penta-core) Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 4, 2nd-gen UWB, 5G RedCap/LTE Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi, LTE/eSIM, NFC Battery Life (Normal/Low Power) Up to 50 hours (normal) / 84 hours (Low Power Mode) Up to 60 hours Smartphone Compatibility iOS 27 or later (iPhone 11 / SE 2nd gen or later) Android with Google Mobile Services (best with Samsung Galaxy)

Sensor Arrays and Advanced Health Metrics

Health and fitness telemetry remain the primary battleground for both devices. Apple introduces a redesigned Health Sensing System on the Watch Ultra 4, featuring larger LEDs that sample heart rates every five seconds. Apple claims this hardware delivers the most accurate heart rate sensing in a wearable, citing a study of over 1,000 participants tested against leading rival devices.

Furthermore, Apple is rolling out a personalized health age metric calculated via VO2 Max levels, alongside a new readiness score. This score evaluates a user’s recent activity, vital signs, and sleep data on a scale from 0 to 10, issuing specific daily guidance: Recover, Pace Yourself, Ready, or Go For It.

Samsung equips the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 with a comprehensive continuous heart rate and fitness tracker. Its companion Samsung Health app features a dedicated Vitals section monitoring heart rate, respiratory rate, heart rate variability (HRV), skin temperature, and blood oxygen levels. The system also calculates a unified Heart Health Score combining sleep duration, activity, weight, and vascular load metrics.

Power Management and Battery Longevity

Rugged outdoor use demands stamina, yet neither device matches the multi-week longevity found in dedicated endurance brands like Garmin or Whoop. The Apple Watch Ultra 4 delivers up to 50 hours of battery life under normal operational conditions, which stretches to 84 hours when toggling Apple’s Low Power Mode. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 provides a slightly higher baseline estimate, promising up to 60 hours on a single charge.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra- Hands-On Comparison

Both smartwatches comfortably clear the two-day threshold under standard usage, representing a steady generational improvement over older hardware architectures, even if multi-day ultramarathon expeditions still require careful power planning.

The 30-Second Verdict

Your smartphone is the ultimate gatekeeper for this comparison. iPhone loyalists locked into the iOS ecosystem have a clear path to Apple’s latest hardware, pending the Watch Ultra 4’s official September 18 launch. Android users—specifically those embedded in the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem—will find the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 offers a refined, rugged build, faster app performance via the Snapdragon Wear Elite chip, and integrated Google Gemini support at a slightly lower entry price.