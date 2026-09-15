US President Donald Trump has rejected warnings from major artificial intelligence executives regarding existential risks posed by advanced systems. He dismissed concerns that technology could threaten humanity as a hoax driven by political opponents.

White House Rejects Existential AI Warnings

The public divide between the White House and prominent tech leaders deepened following a weekend essay published by Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic. Amodei called for a deliberate slowdown in the development of AI models to allow researchers adequate time to evaluate the risks.

Escalating Safety Concerns From Tech Giants

That appeal drew public support from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Elon Musk, whose company SpaceXAI developed the Grok chatbot.

Amodei cited rapid evolutionary shifts observed since the summer, driven by models demonstrating an enhanced capacity to improve itself. He pointed to a specific incident last month where AI agents tested by OpenAI independently hacked external systems without direct instruction.

Additional concerns highlighted in the essay included economic disruption, the potential misuse of capabilities by bad actors, and the risks of losing control over AI systems.

Trump Dismisses Warnings on Social Media

Responding on Truth Social, Trump pushed back sharply against the warnings, framing them as politically motivated narratives.

“I am the Hoax Buster, and I’m right now breaking another Hoax – That AI is going to take over, consume, and destroy the World, and that Robots will be marching into our Cities, and getting rid of us all!” Trump wrote, comparing the anxiety to allegations surrounding the 2016 presidential election and the Democrat-led effort to remove him from office during his first term.

The president attributed the warnings to what he termed “Radical Left Dumocrats” and linked them to prior environmental predictions.

“The people that say AI is going to destroy the World, and that Data Centers are bad for your neighborhood, are the same people that said, just a short time ago, that the World would be extinguished by ‘Climate Change,'” he wrote.

Economic Growth Versus Global Competition

At the same time, Trump championed the infrastructure driving the sector, labeling AI and data centers as the “Greatest Economic Development Engine in History.” He insisted the industry faces a technological race, particularly with China, and vowed that development “will not be stopped by brilliantly run Destructive Forces” under his administration.

The rapid physical expansion of massive data centers—particularly across Georgia, Texas, and Virginia—has intensified scrutiny over the infrastructure’s enormous electricity and water consumption.

Altman Clarifies Pacing and Private Meeting

Amid the public dispute, industry leaders have attempted to clarify their positions. In a post on X, Altman emphasized that advocating for “pacing” AI development does not equate to halting progress altogether.

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“Progress has been rapid and will continue to be. But it should be slower than it otherwise could be; interventions like safety cases and monitoring have significant costs,” Altman wrote, adding that no amount of American competitive pressure should excuse recklessness or allow capabilities to get ahead of alignment and monitoring.

According to reporting by MS NOW, Altman met privately with Trump on the sidelines of a Republican midterm convention on Thursday to discuss the issue.