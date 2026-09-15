Arkansas State Police Investigate Fatal Pedestrian Crash on I-430

Arkansas State Police are actively investigating a fatal early morning incident on Interstate 430 where a 36-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle. The tragic collision prompted emergency responses and temporary traffic disruptions in the area as law enforcement personnel worked to process the scene and gather preliminary evidence.
Details surrounding the sequence of events remain under active review by state investigators. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim, pending notification of next of kin, nor have they publicly detailed the exact circumstances that led to the pedestrian being struck on the busy urban interstate.
Investigation Underway by Arkansas State Police
According to the Arkansas State Police, troopers responded to the stretch of Interstate 430 following reports of a pedestrian-involved collision during the early morning hours. Investigators from the highway patrol division are examining physical evidence collected from the asphalt and interviewing potential witnesses to reconstruct how the 36-year-old woman came to be in the lanes of travel.
Emergency medical personnel also responded to the location, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Traffic flow along the interstate experienced delays as law enforcement restricted access to portions of the roadway to ensure the safety of first responders and accident reconstruction specialists.
Safety and Traffic Implications on Major Corridors
Interstate 430 serves as a critical bypass route around the western portions of Little Rock, carrying significant commuter and commercial traffic at various hours of the day. Pedestrian incidents on high-speed limited-access highways present complex investigative challenges for law enforcement agencies, typically requiring detailed forensic mapping and toxicology analyses.
State authorities urge motorists who may have traveled through the corridor during the early morning hours and noticed anything unusual to contact the Arkansas State Police with relevant information. Investigators continue to piece together the timeline of the incident as public safety officials review roadway safety measures.
As the investigation progresses, state police anticipate releasing further updates regarding the identity of the deceased woman and any potential factors involved in the crash once preliminary findings are finalized. Readers with information pertinent to the case are encouraged to reach out to local law enforcement agencies.
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