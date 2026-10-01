Singapore Couple Gives Free Drinks to Runners in Woodlands to Teach Children Kindness

Singapore couple Syafa’at Rahman, 34, and Izyan Liana, 33, distributed free isotonic drinks to runners and members of the public exercising at Woodlands Avenue 12 on Saturday (Sept 26).

The Bottom Line The Initiative: Syafa’at Rahman and Izyan Liana set up a makeshift hydration station at Woodlands Avenue 12, funding the drinks themselves out of pocket.

Syafa’at Rahman and Izyan Liana set up a makeshift hydration station at Woodlands Avenue 12, funding the drinks themselves out of pocket. The Family Dynamic: Two of their three children participated, holding signs to invite runners and build confidence in approaching strangers.

Two of their three children participated, holding signs to invite runners and build confidence in approaching strangers. The Digital Extension: The viral success of their initial post sparked the creation of FuelGudClub, an Instagram platform intended to expand their community giving efforts.

Sparks From a Foreign Instagram Post

Inspiration often arrives in the unlikeliest of digital corners. For Syafa’at and Izyan, the blueprint for their weekend outreach materialized while scrolling through an overseas Instagram post showcasing a stranger distributing hydration packs to long-distance runners. Instead of simply double-tapping and scrolling past, the Singaporean couple decided to translate digital admiration into physical action.

Syafa’at works as an assistant engineer, while Izyan serves as an educator at an Islamic education centre for children. Armed with their own funds, they purchased and packed supplies, transforming a routine Saturday stretch into a community lifeline.

Teaching Empathy Through Real-World Interaction

Modern parenting often relies on abstract lectures about kindness, but this Singapore family wanted something far more tactile for their children.

The grassroots effort did far more than quench thirst. “As runners, we understand the importance of supporting runners because it can give them the encouragement to keep going,” Syafa’at noted regarding the hands-on project. Izyan echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that watching their children interact with adults brought a distinct form of joy and social confidence to the youngsters.

Scaling Generosity Via FuelGudClub

What began as a spontaneous weekend experiment quickly caught fire in the local digital ecosystem. An Instagram reel documenting their roadside hydration station pulled in over 21,000 views, proving that simple, unpretentious acts of service still command heavy digital engagement. Rather than letting the momentum fade into the algorithmic ether, the family formalized their outreach under the banner of FuelGudClub.

Detail Data / Fact Organizers Syafa’at Rahman (34) and Izyan Liana (33) Location Woodlands Avenue 12, Singapore Date of Event Saturday, September 26, 2026 Digital Platform FuelGudClub (Instagram)

The newly minted platform is designed to sustain their initial mission of hydrating runners while exploring broader avenues of public welfare. Izyan noted that the overwhelming positive reception proved that good intentions do not require bureaucratic red tape or elaborate planning. “If you already have the intention, just do it. We don’t have to wait for the right time to do good,” she stated.

The Cultural Ripple Effect of Micro-Philanthropy

In an era dominated by hyper-curated digital personas and performative corporate philanthropy, raw grassroots efforts like FuelGudClub offer a sharp counter-narrative. The viral reach of their Woodlands Avenue pop-up demonstrates an intense public appetite for authentic, unmonetized human connection. When families step outside conventional charitable structures to hand out sports drinks on a Saturday morning, they challenge the modern cynicism that views everyday public spaces as purely transactional.

Ultimately, the couple’s venture proves that cultural impact doesn’t require a Hollywood budget or a massive institutional PR machine. Sometimes, all it takes is a cooler full of isotonic drinks, a handwritten sign, and the willingness to look a stranger in the eye.