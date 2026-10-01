Dr. Mircea Munteanu: Lifestyle Interventions Can Slow Alzheimer’s Progression

Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative conditions begin silently up to two decades before clinical symptoms manifest. Dr. Mircea Munteanu, a specialist hematologist with competencies in nutrition and longevity and coordinator of the Regina Maria Băneasa longevity center, explains that while these conditions typically appear in people over 60 to 65, the onset occurs much earlier. Around 300,000 Romanians suffer from dementia, a degenerative condition of the nervous system that directly affects memory and behavior.

Speaking at a conference organized by Eli Lilly and Neuroaxis, Dr. Mircea Munteanu noted that lifestyle modifications and innovative therapies can slow or prevent about 40% of the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. Minor memory slips, such as forgetting where keys were left, whether a door was locked, or why someone entered a room, are frequently blamed on stress and multitasking, but specialists warn they could indicate early neurodegenerative processes.

Lifestyle Interventions and Quality Sleep

Preventative steps do not require high costs and center on basic principles of a healthy lifestyle. High-quality sleep is crucial; sleeping less than six hours and neglecting rest creates a significant predisposing factor for cognitive decline.

Physical Exercise and Muscle Mass Stimulation

Prevention requires physical activity that goes beyond a simple walk in the park. Scientific evidence demonstrates that incorporating muscle mass stimulation into exercise routines helps prevent and slow down neurodegenerative diseases.

Nutrition and Healthy Relationships

Quality nutrition focused on minimally processed foods is essential, avoiding both dietary excesses and severe restrictions. Additionally, maintaining healthy relationships with family, friends, and coworkers completes the preventative approach against memory disorders.