Gold Prices Undermine Fears of October Rate Hike

Gold prices held near $4,152.55 per ounce at the close of September, registering a 6% monthly decline—the worst monthly performance since June. Softer US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation data eased immediate pressure, reducing expectations for a Federal Reserve rate hike in October, yet elevated Treasury yields continue to limit upside potential for the precious metal.

The Bottom Line

Spot and Futures Movement: XAU/USD slipped 0.1% to $4,152.55 per ounce, while gold futures dropped 0.1% to $4,182.80.

XAU/USD slipped 0.1% to $4,152.55 per ounce, while gold futures dropped 0.1% to $4,182.80. Inflation Shift: The core PCE price index rose 0.2% in August, prompting traders to slash October rate-hike probabilities from nearly 70% down to approximately 34%.

The core PCE price index rose 0.2% in August, prompting traders to slash October rate-hike probabilities from nearly 70% down to approximately 34%. Yield Pressure: Strong US consumer spending in August kept long-term Treasury yields near multi-decade highs, preserving the high opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

PCE Inflation Data Alters Federal Reserve Rate Expectations

Here is the math. The core personal consumption expenditures price index, which strips out volatile food and energy costs, climbed 0.2% in August.

That cooling trend provided an immediate counterweight to recent hawkish policy signals. US consumer spending surged at its fastest pace in over a year during August, confirming that the underlying economy absorbs tighter monetary policy better than anticipated.

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Consequently, market pricing shifted rapidly. Traders reduced the implied probability of a Federal Reserve interest rate increase at the upcoming October meeting to roughly 34%, down sharply from nearly 70% earlier in the week. Yet, because growth remains robust, long-term bond yields stayed elevated, keeping gold exposed to ongoing liquidation risks.

Weighing September Losses Against Multi-Decade Treasury Yields

Gold’s 6% drop across September marked its sharpest monthly retreat since June. That contraction followed the Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates for the first time since 2023, paired with explicit warnings that additional policy tightening might be necessary to stabilize price growth.

Simultaneously, global sovereign bond yields climbed throughout the month. Investors demanded higher term premiums to offset expanding government debt supplies and worsening fiscal deficits. Because bullion generates no interest payments, these higher yields increase the direct opportunity cost for institutional and retail investors holding the asset.

At the close of September, the US Dollar Index edged higher to 101.48, further capping commodity gains. Precious metals experienced mixed movement alongside gold: silver (XAG/USD) held flat at $60.42, whereas platinum (XPT/USD) declined 0.5% to $1,708.72 per ounce.

Precious Metal / Index Ticker Recent Price / Level Session Change Spot Gold XAU/USD $4,152.55 / oz -0.1% Gold Futures — $4,182.80 / oz -0.1% Spot Silver XAG/USD $60.42 / oz 0.0% (Flat) Spot Platinum XPT/USD $1,708.72 / oz -0.5% US Dollar Index — 101.48 Slight Rise

Navigating October Volatility in Bullion Markets

The deceleration in core PCE inflation offers a temporary buffer against aggressive monetary tightening.