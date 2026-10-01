Growing Up on the Run: The Childhood of a Weather Underground Fugitive’s Son

Zayd Ayers Dohrn grew up under assumed identities, learning to spot undercover FBI agents in crowds and speak in encrypted phone codes while his parents, Bernadine Dohrn, a leader of the radical anti-Vietnam War group Weather Underground, and Bill Ayers, a co-founder, lived as fugitives.

Growing Up Underground with the FBI’s Most Wanted

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For most children, bedroom walls feature cartoon characters or sports heroes. For Zayd Ayers Dohrn, the portraits watching over his childhood belonged to Che Guevara and Vietnamese revolutionary Ho Chi Minh. Born while his mother Bernadine Dohrn was a top fugitive for the Weather Underground, Zayd learned early on that normal childhood rules did not apply. Here is why that matters for understanding the psychological weight of growing up inside America’s domestic radical underground.

“Even when I was a very small child, they were indoctrinating me with revolutionary lessons,” Zayd recalls. “They taught me how to spot undercover police and FBI agents in crowds… they taught me how to talk in code on the phone. For me, it felt like a game.”

The Weather Underground emerged from the fracturing Students for a Democratic Society in the late 1960s. Driven by opposition to the Vietnam War and systemic racial inequality, the group adopted militant tactics. The Federal Bureau of Investigation ultimately classified the group as a domestic terrorist organization, forcing its leadership into deep concealment.

Zayd Ayers Dohrn discusses his childhood on the run, and how he explains the Weather Underground …

From Campus Politics to Armed Resistance

The radicalization of Zayd’s parents did not happen in a vacuum. Both came from affluent white middle-class families. Her active involvement in that campaign convinced her that incremental reform was insufficient.

"I think that pushed my mother and a number of other people like her to the extreme edges," Zayd explains. "She considered Hampton not just a friend, but a mentor, and her government killed him."

Meanwhile, Bill Ayers joined the movement primarily driven by fierce opposition to the Vietnam War and the military draft. The group operated under the chilling slogan “Bring the war home,” attempting to mirror the violence of overseas combat within American city streets. For the children born into this clandestine existence, however, the grand ideological crusade translated into bizarre domestic routines.

Family camping trips did not involve roasting marshmallows over an open fire. In at least one instance, a family excursion involved scouting a federal prison to prepare for a planned breakout. Zayd understood the overarching narrative from a young age, framed through the lens his parents provided.

“I knew the FBI was hunting us,” he says. “They never lied to me about it. They explained it in ways they thought a child could understand. They compared us, you know, to Robin Hood. We were outlaws stealing from the rich and giving to the poor, things like that.”

Entity / Group Role / Classification Key Actions Weather Underground Radical anti-war militant group Targeted government buildings including the Capitol and Pentagon with bombings Bernadine Dohrn Group leader and fugitive Lived under assumed identities while on the FBI’s most-wanted list Bill Ayers Co-founder Opposed the Vietnam draft and helped shape the group’s domestic strategy Zayd Ayers Dohrn Child of fugitives Grew up learning clandestine survival tactics and assumed names

The Global Echo of Domestic Extremism

Examining the Weather Underground through a contemporary geopolitical lens reveals the complex friction between state authority and domestic dissent during the Cold War era. While governments across the globe grappled with radical youth movements—from the Red Army Faction in West Germany to the Red Brigades in Italy—the American domestic security apparatus responded with intensive surveillance and infiltration.

The strategy of driving underground fundamentally altered the trajectory of political activism in the United States. As federal law enforcement closed the net, groups either dissolved, integrated into legal political structures, or fractured entirely. But the generational footprint left behind by fugitives raising children in the shadows remains a distinct chapter in modern political history.

For Zayd, reconciling the romanticized folklore of Robin Hood with the reality of living on the run required a lifetime of perspective. The games of spotting federal agents eventually gave way to a deeper reckoning with the choices his parents made and the high-stakes environment that shaped his earliest memories.