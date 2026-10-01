ISL Names Gravity Media as Official Broadcast Partner for 2026 Relaunch

The International Swimming League has appointed Gravity Media as its official Broadcast Content and Production Partner for its high-profile relaunch event, the ISL All-Star Match. Set for Saturday, December 19, 2026, at the London Aquatics Centre in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Stratford, the one-night event marks a return to the pool for the league.

The showcase will feature a two-hour, team-based head-to-head competition contested by four regional teams representing the United States, the Commonwealth, Europe, and the Rest of the World. According to the organization, every race counts toward the scoreboard in a format distinct from traditional heats-and-finals meets.

Broadcast and Production Technology

For the event, Gravity Media will deploy a comprehensive production setup backed by its three decades of live event experience. The technical deployment includes underwater and specialist cameras, robotic rail camera systems capable of reaching speeds up to 13 m/s around the pool deck, gyro-stabilized 3-axis robotic cameras with 8K-ready capability, and starting block and finish-line robotic mini-cams. The broadcast will also incorporate optional real-time data integration such as augmented reality graphics, live tracking, and swimmer profiles.

The production will be supported by Gravity Media’s full-service OB fleet and its 6,000 square-meter Production Centre located in Cologno Monzese, Italy.

Leadership Perspectives

Mario Medeiros, Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer for the ISL, stated, We are creating a visual spectacle that captures the speed, athleticism and drama of our event in a way audiences have never experienced.

Claudio Cavalotti, Gravity Media’s Italy Managing Director, added that the partnership aims to bring the storytelling of swimming into a new dimension by combining modern technology, dynamic camera work, and data integration to engage younger audiences.