ArrayPatch: The Pain-Free Dissolvable Microneedle Patch Revolutionizing Drug Delivery

ArrayPatch, a biotechnology company founded by Dr Waleed Faisal in Cork, has developed a coin-sized dissolvable patch called DerMap that delivers medications through the skin. Designed as a pain-free alternative to hypodermic needles, the platform technology targets treatments including GLP-1 receptor agonists for obesity and type 2 diabetes.

In Plain English: What Patient Access Means for This Technology No Needles Required: The DerMap patch dissolves after penetrating the stratum corneum (the outermost layer of the skin), bypassing the need for traditional subcutaneous injections.

The DerMap patch dissolves after penetrating the stratum corneum (the outermost layer of the skin), bypassing the need for traditional subcutaneous injections. High Drug Capacity: Unlike standard microneedles that rely on polymer cements to hold medicines, this polymer-free design converts the therapeutic molecule itself into the structural needle matrix.

Unlike standard microneedles that rely on polymer cements to hold medicines, this polymer-free design converts the therapeutic molecule itself into the structural needle matrix. Home Administration Potential: Future applications aim to let patients self-administer small-dose therapeutics, such as vaccines or peptides, without visiting a medical facility.

Engineering Polymer-Free Microneedles in Cork

The technological architecture behind DerMap stems from research that began in 2018 at University College Cork. By 2024, the concept matured sufficiently for ArrayPatch to spin out as an independent commercial entity. Conventional dissolving microneedles typically function like a composite wall, where active pharmaceutical ingredients act as aggregate particles suspended within a binding polymer matrix.

ArrayPatch bypasses this structural limitation by engineering the active therapeutic compound to form the needle matrix directly. Founder Dr Waleed Faisal explains this formulation strategy by comparing it to building a wall entirely out of sand rather than mixing sand with cement. This structural shift allows developers to achieve a significantly higher drug loading capacity while maintaining a minimally invasive footprint roughly the size of a one-euro coin.

Targeting GLP-1 Therapeutics and Oncology Applications

While the DerMap platform operates as a flexible drug delivery system capable of adaptation across multiple clinical spaces, the company has prioritized specific metabolic and dermatological indications. The immediate clinical roadmap focuses on delivering glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, commonly prescribed for type 2 diabetes mellitus management and chronic weight management.

Following metabolic indications, the enterprise plans to adapt the patch architecture for localized skin cancer treatments and difficult-to-treat fungal nail infections. Subsequent developmental phases will target additional small molecules, peptides, and complex biologics through strategic industrial partnerships.

Overview of ArrayPatch DerMap Development Pipeline Milestone / Metric Details Founding & Origin Spin-out from University College Cork (Originated 2018) Current Funding Status €3 million seed round closed; €1.4 million pre-spinout research funding via European Horizon and Enterprise Ireland Primary Therapeutic Targets GLP-1 receptor agonists (obesity, type 2 diabetes), skin cancer, and fungal nail infections Upcoming Clinical Goals Human trials scheduled for 2027; commercial launch targeted for 2029

Financing the Pathway to Human Clinical Trials

Translating novel drug-delivery mechanisms from academic laboratories to commercial manufacturing requires substantial capital allocation and regulatory oversight. To date, approximately €2 million has been directed toward the technological maturation of DerMap, bolstered by €1.4 million in early-stage research grants from the European Horizon programme and Enterprise Ireland. In September, the company closed its inaugural seed funding round, securing €3 million to accelerate its technical roadmap.

Operating across Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands with a lean team of seven employees, ArrayPatch has secured a certified manufacturing partner capable of scaling production to meet immediate demands. The critical regulatory and clinical hurdle ahead involves initiating human trials in 2027. Executives project that commercialization will materialize around 2029, marking a roughly ten-year development arc from its initial academic inception.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Because current drug-loading capacities remain constrained by molecular volume limits, high-dose therapeutic regimens cannot yet be substituted with patch technology.

Future Trajectory in Pharmaceutical Delivery

The transition from traditional sharps to dissolvable microneedles depends heavily on ongoing formulation advancements and rigorous post-market clinical evaluation. While the technology currently addresses specific, low-dose therapeutics, successful completion of upcoming human trials will determine its viability within mainstream clinical practice.

References

University College Cork.

European Commission.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment recommendations.