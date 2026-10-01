Asia’s Factory Activity Expands Amid Global AI Boom

Asian manufacturing activity expanded in September 2026, driven by sustained global demand for semiconductors and artificial intelligence hardware.

The Bottom Line

South Korean Expansion: South Korea’s manufacturing PMI hit 53.9 in September, marking its fastest growth pace in four months and a tenth consecutive month above the 50-point expansion threshold.

South Korea’s manufacturing PMI hit 53.9 in September, marking its fastest growth pace in four months and a tenth consecutive month above the 50-point expansion threshold. Taiwanese Semiconductor Surge: Taiwan recorded a PMI reading of 56.7, up from 54.7 in August, heavily bolstered by global orders for AI-related components.

Taiwan recorded a PMI reading of 56.7, up from 54.7 in August, heavily bolstered by global orders for AI-related components. Persistent Cost Pressures: Japanese factories saw output growth ease to a six-month low of 54.1, while firms across the region continued passing elevated energy costs onto buyers.

Semiconductor Demand Outpaces Regional Headwinds

Factory activity across key Asian export hubs strengthened as global buyers continued placing heavy orders for microchips and automated infrastructure.

These regional readings followed reports confirming that China’s factory activity also returned to expansion territory in September, aided by favorable weather conditions that allowed industrial operators to normalize shifts.

The key statistic is: South Korea's purchasing managers' index, tracked by S&P Global, rose to 53.9 from 52.3 in August. That represents the highest reading since May. More critically, new export orders expanded at their fastest pace in 15 and a half years, anchoring a broad recovery across the country’s industrial corridors.

Sectoral Resilience in South Korea and Taiwan

S&P Global Market Intelligence economist Usamah Bhatti noted that expansions were tied directly to the combined strength of the semiconductor and automotive sectors.

Taiwan experienced an even sharper acceleration. Its manufacturing PMI rose to 56.7 in September, up two full points from August’s 54.7 print.

Country September 2026 PMI August 2026 PMI Primary Growth Driver Taiwan 56.7 54.7 Advanced semiconductors & AI hardware Japan 54.1 54.9 Robust overseas demand & Asia-Pacific sales South Korea 53.9 52.3 Semiconductors, automotive exports

Cooling Output and Energy Pressures in Japan

While South Korea and Taiwan accelerated, Japan’s manufacturing sector experienced a slight deceleration. The country’s S&P Global PMI eased to 54.1 in September from 54.9 in August, marking its slowest pace of expansion in six months as overall output growth softened.

Even so, overseas demand for Japanese goods remained resilient. New export orders rose for the ninth consecutive month, supported by solid regional trade and steady sales to the United States. But the balance sheet tells a different story regarding input costs. Industrial operators faced lingering energy price spikes linked to the ongoing US-Israeli conflict on Iran, forcing firms to increase selling prices at one of the sharpest rates observed since late 2022.

Across the rest of the continent, the manufacturing picture remained fragmented. While Indonesia and Vietnam reported healthy expansion phases, factories in the Philippines and Malaysia slipped into contraction territory during the same period, highlighting a two-speed recovery across emerging Asian markets.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.