Asian Games 2026 Men’s Cricket Semifinals: Complete Fixtures and Timings Announced

Pakistan advanced to the final of the Asian Games Men’s Cricket Competition on October 1, 2026, after securing a tense 6-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the 1st Semi-Final at Nisshin. Chasing a target of 112 runs, Pakistan overcame a shaky start thanks to an unbeaten 59-run partnership between Abdul Samad and Hasan Nawaz, reaching 112/4 in 11.3 overs with 9 balls remaining.

The encounter at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin showcased a dramatic turnaround for the Pakistan side after early wickets threatened their campaign. With this win, Pakistan advanced to the gold medal match, marking a historic milestone as their men’s side reached this stage of the cricket competition for the first time (Livemint).

Chasing Down the Target at Nisshin

Pakistan’s innings began under intense pressure as both openers fell within the first two overs. Saim Ayub stabilized the lineup with a whirlwind 21 runs off 33.85 minutes of impact before wickets tumbled, leaving Pakistan struggling at 53/4 in 6.1 overs. However, vice-captain Abdul Samad and Hasan Nawaz turned the match around through aggressive strokeplay.

Match Highlights | Semi Final 1 | India (W) v Bangladesh (W) | DP World Women's Asia Cup 2026

The defining moment of the chase arrived during the 10th over. Abdul Samad launched an assault on Mustafizur Rahman, hammering four fours and a single six to extract 23 runs from the over. Samad finished unbeaten with 30 runs from 15 balls at a striking rate of 200, featuring five boundaries and one maximum. Hasan Nawaz supported him with an unbeaten 27 from 22 deliveries, sealing the win when Nawaz hit a full toss from Rishad Hossain back over the bowler’s head for a boundary in the 12th over.

Bangladesh Innings and Tournament Context

Earlier in the match, Bangladesh managed 111/7 in their allotted 13 overs. Mahedi Hasan contributed with the bat and later claimed 1/17 with the ball, while Rishad Hossain picked up 1/12 in 2.3 overs. Despite tight spells from the bowling attack, Bangladesh failed to defend the modest total against Pakistan’s late-innings surge.

The tournament’s knockout stage in Aichi-Nagoya proceeded following weather disruptions during the group and quarterfinal rounds. Rain had previously washed out all four quarterfinals, allowing seeded teams like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh to advance without completing those matches (Livemint).

Path to the Gold Medal Match

Pakistan will face the winner of the second semi-final between India and Sri Lanka in the gold medal match on Saturday. The tournament format dictates that India and Pakistan could only meet in a medal encounter, setting up a high-stakes conclusion for the regional multi-sport event (Livemint).