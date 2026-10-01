Maxi Ghione Arrested in Santa Fe on Firearm Charges

Maxi Ghione Arrested in Santa Fe: Actor Detained on Illegal Detention and Firearm Charges

Argentine actor Maxi Ghione, known for his television roles in series such as Montecristo and Casi Ángeles, was arrested in the Santa Fe town of Lehmann following a judicial investigation into alleged illegal deprivation of liberty and aggravated threats. Authorities executed a raid that resulted in the seizure of multiple firearms and ammunition at the 53-year-old actor’s residence.

Essential Takeaways From the Santa Fe Judicial Operation The Arrest: Maxi Ghione, 53, was taken into custody by the Santa Fe Provincial Directorate of Investigations (PDI) following a judicial order issued by prosecutor Juan Manuel Puig.

Maxi Ghione, 53, was taken into custody by the Santa Fe Provincial Directorate of Investigations (PDI) following a judicial order issued by prosecutor Juan Manuel Puig. The Charges: The formal investigation involves allegations of aggravated threats, unlawful possession of firearms, and illegal deprivation of liberty following an incident on September 20.

The formal investigation involves allegations of aggravated threats, unlawful possession of firearms, and illegal deprivation of liberty following an incident on September 20. The Evidence: Law enforcement searched the actor’s Lehmann property, recovering a shotgun, three revolvers, a pistol, varying calibers of ammunition, and communication devices.

The Investigation and Charges in Lehmann

The legal proceedings against Ghione began after a 43-year-old male sex worker filed a complaint with the Ministerio Público de la Acusación (MPA). According to the testimony gathered by the Regional Prosecutor’s Office 5, the complainant visited Ghione’s home on Sunday, September 20, for a previously arranged encounter. Investigators state that once the visitor arrived, the actor locked the front door and prevented him from leaving for several hours.

During this timeframe, the complainant alleged that Ghione displayed firearms inside the residence. Following the encounter, the victim reportedly received subsequent text messages containing threats. Acting on these statements, prosecutor Juan Manuel Puig requested an official search warrant for the property in Lehmann, a locality near Rafaela where the actor relocated several years ago to pursue activities outside of television production.

Maxi Ghione arrested in Santa Fe for attempted kidnapping of a sex worker

Execution of the Raid and Seized Armament

Agents from the PDI based in Sunchales executed the raid authorized by the Santa Fe justice system. During the comprehensive inspection of the premises, law enforcement officers recovered a significant cache of weaponry. The seized inventory included one shotgun, three revolvers, and a single pistol, alongside various calibers of ammunition.

In addition to the firearms, investigators confiscated mobile phones and other unspecified items deemed relevant to the ongoing criminal inquiry. Following the completion of the procedure, Ghione was transferred to the Alcaidía of the Unidad Regional V located in Rafaela. Legal representatives and prosecutors are currently organizing the schedule for his upcoming imputative hearing.

Transition From Television to Local Enterprise in Santa Fe

In recent years, Ghione stepped away from mainstream television sets and relocated to the rural community of Lehmann in the province of Santa Fe. Alongside his established career in Argentine television productions, the actor ventured into local hospitality and cultural education. He established a local establishment named Lo de Solán, functioning as a neighborhood food spot and a venue hosting folk music gatherings and cultural events.

More recently, the actor expanded his professional footprint into acting instruction. He coordinated personalized coaching sessions delivered remotely via video calls, alongside in-person workshops organized in Brinkmann, a neighboring locality situated approximately 80 kilometers away in the province of Córdoba.

Summary of Judicial Action and Seized Evidence in Lehmann Detail Category Official Record / Finding Subject of Investigation Maxi Ghione (Age 53) Incident Date September 20 Jurisdiction & Prosecutor Santa Fe Justice System / Prosecutor Juan Manuel Puig Primary Allegations Aggravated threats, illegal possession of firearms, unlawful deprivation of liberty Seized Firearms 1 shotgun, 3 revolvers, 1 pistol, plus ammunition Current Detention Facility Alcaidía of the Unidad Regional V in Rafaela

Next Steps in the Santa Fe Prosecution

The legal file managed by the MPA continues to develop as forensic teams analyze the recovered mobile devices and catalog the seized weaponry. The immediate procedural milestone involves the formal imputative hearing at the Alcaidía in Rafaela, where the defense and prosecution will formally address the counts brought forward by the complainant.