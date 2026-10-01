Christa Pike Still Alive After Two Lethal Injections, Lawyers File Emergency Stay

Christa Pike, the first woman scheduled for execution in Tennessee in over two centuries, remained alive with a heartbeat and audible snoring more than an hour after receiving two doses of pentobarbital at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville on September 30, 2026, prompting her legal team to file an emergency stay.

A Historic Execution Stalled by Chaos and Confusion

The execution sequence began shortly after 7:30 p.m. This followed a turbulent legal day where the US Supreme Court ultimately cleared the path for the procedure just an hour prior, overriding an earlier US appeals court pause.

Pike, 50, was strapped to a gurney inside the Nashville death chamber. Witnesses from the execution chamber reported that the process immediately felt abnormal. Before the lethal drugs were administered, Pike spoke in full sentences from the gurney, remarking to witnesses, "My arm feels like it’s about to bust. One spot is really throbbing," as heard by WKRN reporter Tori Gessner.

Associated Press journalist Kim Chandler, who witnessed the events, noted that Pike appeared noticeably awake as the procedure started. Prison officials drew the chamber blinds at 7:46 p.m., reopened them briefly at 7:49 p.m., and closed them for a final time at 8:06 p.m. Throughout this period, witnesses observed Pike’s mouth falling open, gasping, and loud snoring.

Legal Response and Emergency Petitions

By 8:53 p.m., media witnesses were ordered to leave the area as emergency service vehicles, lights and sirens blaring, gathered outside the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution. Prison officials did not immediately confirm a time of death or provide an official statement regarding the timeline.

Pike’s legal team quickly filed an emergency petition for a stay of execution in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee. Court documents filed by her attorneys stated that Pike had been administered two syringes of pentobarbital yet failed to lose consciousness. "Ms. Pike has not lost consciousness and still has a heartbeat and is audibly snoring," her lawyers wrote, emphasizing that she required immediate medical care.

Event Detail Recorded Information Inmate Christa Pike (Age 50) Facility Riverbend Maximum Security Institution, Nashville, Tenn. Scheduled Time September 30, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. local time (carried out in evening) Lethal Agent Pentobarbital (Two syringes administered) Reported Status Alive, heartbeat detected, audibly snoring post-administration

Prior Execution Complications in Tennessee

This incident follows previous operational difficulties within Tennessee’s capital punishment framework. In May 2026, death row inmate Tony Carruthers received a one-year reprieve after an execution team punctured him more than a dozen times over the course of an hour without managing to establish a viable intravenous line or back-up central line.

According to data from the Death Penalty Information Centre, lethal injection maintains the highest rate of problematic or botched attempts among modern execution methods, with a 2022 annual review documenting that 35 percent of execution attempts that year were visibly problematic.

Background and Final Requests

Pike had been convicted in the 1996 killing of convenience store worker Colleen Slemmer in Knoxville, Tennessee. Ahead of the scheduled procedure, her attorneys documented a lifelong history of severe sexual abuse and violence that left her terrified of physical restraint by men during her final moments. Consequently, one of her final requests asked for an all-female execution team.

In a letter written to NBC prior to the execution date, Pike stated she was not afraid to die, noting, "I'm only nervous about the process." As legal battles continue to unfold following the administration of the pentobarbital, the status of the execution remains under intense judicial and public scrutiny.