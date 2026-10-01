Speed Kentucky to Invest $1.47M and Create 60 Jobs in Owsley County

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that Speed Kentucky LLC will invest $1.47 million to open a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Owsley County, creating 60 full-time jobs. State and local leaders called the development the largest investment and job creation announcement on record for the community.

The venture establishes an Eastern U.S. operational hub for Speed UTV at the Booneville/Owsley County Industrial Park. Operating as a joint partnership between London businessman Jimmy Lewis and motorsports champion Robby Gordon, the facility marks the brand’s first major expansion outside its existing location in Anaheim, California. Local officials noted that the project follows more than 25 years of economic recruitment efforts for the industrial park.

Establishing an Eastern U.S. Hub in Booneville

The newly announced Booneville facility will handle the final assembly and distribution of several utility task vehicle models, including the Bandit, Diablo, El Jefe, and Bambino. In addition to current production, the company is developing an enclosed, air-conditioned utility side-by-side expected to launch in late summer 2027. This upcoming vehicle is engineered specifically for agricultural, construction, forestry, firefighting, and municipal applications.

Photo: lanereport.com

The partnership traces back to when Lewis purchased a Speed UTV and traveled to North Carolina to take delivery. Recognizing regional demand in Kentucky’s off-road recreation market, Gordon later accompanied Lewis to Booneville to evaluate local riding opportunities and industrial potential. Regional nonprofit Backroads of Appalachia also assisted in connecting the partners with state and local economic development officials.

Economic Impact and Local Reaction

State and regional leaders highlighted the broader economic significance of the project during the September 30 announcement. “Today we’re celebrating a major win for Owsley County, with Speed Kentucky announcing the largest investment on record for this community and the creation of 60 new, full-time jobs,” Beshear said.

Darrin Gay, chairman of the Booneville/Owsley County Industrial Authority, emphasized the historical context of the achievement. “After more than 25 years of effort to recruit a business for our industrial park, we are excited about what this means for the future of our community and the people who call Owsley County home,” Gay said. State Representative Chris Fugate and Senate President Robert Stivers also noted that the new positions will provide local career opportunities and stimulate commerce across Southeastern Kentucky.

Facility Rollout and Operational Timeline

Lewis will lead the Kentucky operation and is actively building a local team to support assembly and distribution efforts. Meanwhile, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority has approved an incentive package to support the venture. Operations will scale toward the targeted 2027 launch of the new air-conditioned utility model as the Booneville facility comes online.