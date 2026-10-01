Range Rover Sport Electric 2026: 609 km Range, Starts at 1.43M NOK

The Range Rover Sport Electric arrives with an official range of up to 609 kilometers and a starting price of 1,436,900 kroner, undercutting its larger sibling by over half a million kroner according to reports from Dagens Næringsliv, TV 2, and Finansavisen.

Battery Capacity and Range Comparison

Technological specifications place the Sport variant on a nearly identical platform to the classic Range Rover, utilizing a substantial 118.5 kilowatt-hour battery pack. TV 2 notes that the Sport variant achieves a slightly longer maximum range of 609 kilometers compared to its larger counterpart, despite sharing the same core architecture. Fast-charging metrics allow the vehicle to replenish from 10 to 80 percent in 22 minutes under ideal conditions, delivering up to 325 kilometers of range during a rapid top-up session.

Pricing Structure and Trim Levels

Financial figures released by Finansavisen show that the entry-level EV450 Dynamic SE starts at 1,436,900 kroner, providing a substantial price gap compared to the standard Range Rover Electric, which starts at 1,955,500 kroner. Buyers seeking higher performance can opt for the EV550 series, where prices range from 1,680,900 kroner for the Dynamic variant up to 1,797,000 kroner for the Autobiography. An introductory First Edition of the EV550 is priced at 1,834,900 kroner, while the EV340 Autobiography sits at 1,650,900 kroner.

Range Rover Sport Electric | Everything you need to know about it

Powertrain Performance and Capability

Two distinct power outputs are available from launch. The EV450 delivers 450 horsepower, accelerating from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in 5.6 seconds. Stepping up to the EV550 yields 550 horsepower, cutting the zero to 100 sprint down to 4.5 seconds. BilNorge reports that the vehicle retains signature off-road capabilities, maintaining a wading depth of 90 centimeters and a maximum towing capacity of 2.5 tonnes.

Design Choices and Market Reception

Exterior styling adjustments remain minimal, reflecting a strategy to avoid alienating traditional buyers. Inside, the cabin maintains a conservative layout that avoids the heavy screen proliferation seen in competing electric vehicles.