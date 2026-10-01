Microsoft Azure Outage Disrupts ExpressRoute and VPN Gateways

Microsoft’s Azure cloud infrastructure suffered a sweeping, self-inflicted network disruption starting at 20:30 UTC on September 30, 2026. The incident crippled hybrid cloud setups, ExpressRoute connections, VPN Gateways, and Azure VMware services across 18 distinct global regions, forcing emergency engineering interventions to restore baseline redundancy.

Global Infrastructure Reach and Affected Regions

The outage struck deep into the heart of enterprise hybrid connectivity. Microsoft’s status dashboard confirmed that infrastructure servicing activity directly triggered the operational collapse. By late evening, 18 global regions felt the shockwaves. The impacted areas spanned West US, West US 3, North Europe, West Europe, France Central, UK West, UK South, Switzerland North, Southeast Asia, East Asia, Japan West, Korea Central, South Africa North, UAE North, Mexico Central, Germany North, South India, and Jio India Central. Notably, the Azure VMware service escaped total disruption in the final four of those regions, but the footprint remained vast.

When the underlying fabric stutters, entire operational dependencies fracture.

Breakdown of Hybrid Gateways and Management Planes

At the center of the failure were core routing and tunneling mechanisms. ExpressRoute Gateway architecture, which links on-premises data centers directly to Azure virtual networks without traversing the public internet, degraded rapidly. Simultaneously, Azure VPN Gateway instances—responsible for maintaining encrypted tunnels between corporate infrastructure and cloud resources—suffered severe packet drops and reduced redundancy.

Complete packet loss wasn’t the only symptom. Supporting network management components failed to recover automatically. This cascading failure locked administrators out of routine network management operations across a subset of the affected regions. Engineering teams deployed alternate healthy instances to manually patch the control plane.

The VMware Cloud Servicing Correlation

While root-cause analysis remains ongoing, telemetry data showed a clear, undeniable correlation between the event onset and underlying infrastructure OS servicing routines.

By 23:13 UTC, Microsoft reported continued recovery across impacted ExpressRoute gateways, keeping a close eye on telemetry to confirm durability. Yet, the incident highlights the fragility inherent in managing massive hyper-scale infrastructure patches while millions of enterprise hybrid tunnels pass live traffic.