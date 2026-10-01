AFA Appeals FIFA to Reduce Paredes’ 10-Game Suspension to 3 Matches

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has officially appealed Leandro Paredes’ heavy 10-match suspension to FIFA. Handed down following on-field disturbances with Spanish players during the 2026 World Cup final, the AFA’s legal department is pushing to reduce the penalty to the mandatory minimum of three games.

AFA Appeals Leandro Paredes’ 10-Match Ban Following World Cup Final Incidents

The Fantasy Impact of Class A Friendlies Fixture Utilization: The ongoing triple-header of Class A friendlies—featuring Bolivia, Burkina Faso, and Benín—serves as the tactical vehicle to burn off the suspension.

Legal Strategy and the Timeline to Clearance

The formal appeal was submitted by the AFA legal department, featuring signatures from legal adviser Andrés “Patón” Urich and sports law attorney Ariel Reck.

Because the current international window includes accepted Class A friendlies against Bolivia, Burkina Faso, and Benín, those fixtures can be directly computed toward fulfilling the ban. But the decision rests entirely in FIFA’s hands. The AFA faces a waiting period of 20 to 25 days for a final verdict, meaning the ruling will arrive only after the conclusion of these immediate friendlies.

Parameter Current Status Target Resolution Original Sanction 10 Matches 3 Matches (Minimum) Filing Body AFA Legal (Urich & Reck) FIFA Disciplinary Committee Eligible Fixtures Bolivia, Burkina Faso, Benín Cleared by November Window

Locker Room Presence and Scaloni’s Tactical Blueprint

While the legal battle plays out at FIFA headquarters, Paredes remains a constant presence around the Albiceleste. The Boca Juniors midfielder recently visited teammates at the Ezeiza training complex and held direct talks with manager Lionel Scaloni, reinforcing his commitment to the national team setup after briefly questioning his international future in the immediate aftermath of the World Cup final.

“I feel part of those who are there. If I wasn’t suspended, I’d surely be playing,” Paredes stated regarding his current exclusion. Scaloni echoed that sentiment, publicly labeling the midfielder a “historical” figure for the squad and assuring that the tactical door remains wide open for his return to the pivot position once his disciplinary slate is wiped clean.

What Lies Ahead for the Albiceleste Midfield

The tactical fallout of the suspension forces Scaloni to experiment with alternate midfield profiles during the current friendly slate. If FIFA rules favorably, the suspension will be fully served by the time November fixtures arrive, allowing the coaching staff to reintegrate him into the squad's core tactical framework.

Photo: diariohuarpe.com

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