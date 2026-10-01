Venezuela’s Cabello Denies Machado Return Complaints

Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello dismissed opposition leader and Premio Nobel de la Paz 2025 María Corina Machado’s repeated return attempts as a political “show” on Wednesday. Speaking on his television program Con el Mazo Dando, Cabello challenged Machado to come back to the country, questioning what is supposedly preventing her return.

The War of Words Over Return Attempts

The diplomatic standoff intensified earlier this week when Diosdado Cabello directly addressed the exiled opposition figure. “What is it that prevents her from coming? Let her come! What is the problem, then? What they have is a show to see how they generate a campaign of intrigue,” Cabello stated during his broadcast.

These remarks follow similar denials from high-ranking government officials. Last Friday, National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez rejected allegations from Machado’s inner circle that state authorities are blocking her return. According to the ruling socialist party leadership, the opposition’s claims were strategically timed to coincide with Acting President Delcy Rodríguez’s diplomatic engagements with Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Cabello went a step further, characterizing the opposition’s mobilization as an intentional distraction directed at the UN session. “Come and render accounts to your people… always blaming others for your irresponsibility,” the PSUV secretary-general added, urging her to return to observe the current domestic situation firsthand.

A Chronology of Exiled Opposition and Blocked Arrivals

The debate highlights an ongoing struggle for political influence inside Venezuela following the contested July 2024 presidential elections, which saw Nicolás Maduro proclaimed re-elected amid widespread international scrutiny and domestic fraud allegations. Prior to her departure, Machado spent nearly a year operating from clandestinity to evade arrest.

In December 2025, Machado left Venezuela via a clandestine maritime operation departing from Curaçao to accept the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo. Since then, her team maintains she has attempted to re-enter the country on at least seven separate occasions, with three specific entry blocks officially denounced by her camp on August 22.

Despite these barriers for the Nobel laureate, other prominent opposition figures have managed physical returns. Claudia Macero, Machado’s head of communications, successfully re-entered Venezuela and used her initial public appearance to demand a firm timeline for future presidential elections.

Key Developments in Venezuela’s Political Transition and Leadership Movements Date / Period Event Key Figures Involved July 2024 Contested presidential election results prompt widespread opposition mobilization and a year of clandestine operations. Nicolás Maduro, María Corina Machado December 2025 Machado departs Venezuela via a maritime route from Curaçao to receive the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo. María Corina Machado August 22 Opposition team denounces multiple active blocks preventing Machado’s return across several failed entry attempts. María Corina Machado’s Team Late September Diplomatic meetings at the UN coincide with domestic protests demanding Machado’s return and government pushback. Delcy Rodríguez, Donald Trump, Jorge Rodríguez Late September Diosdado Cabello dismisses return obstacles as a “show” on his TV program, challenging Machado to return. Diosdado Cabello

Navigating a Fragile Political Transition

The back-and-forth over Machado’s travel status underscores the complex dynamics governing Venezuela’s ongoing political transition. While international pressure and negotiations—including high-level dialogue involving Washington and Caracas—continue to shape the nation’s trajectory, domestic players remain deadlocked over accountability, freedom of movement, and the groundwork for future democratic participation.

Photo: diariolibre.com

As protests from opposition sectors continue to demand safe passage for the Nobel laureate, the ruling administration insists that the path home remains open, casting the impasse as a manufactured political narrative rather than an institutional barrier.