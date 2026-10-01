Florence Pugh & More Stars at Netflix’s ‘East of Eden’ NY Premiere

Florence Pugh and Christopher Abbott led a star-studded New York premiere for the upcoming Netflix series adaptation of East of Eden at the historic Plaza Hotel on September 30, 2026. The red carpet event brought together the cast and creators behind the fresh televisual interpretation of John Steinbeck’s literary masterpiece.

Cast and Creative Team

The new Netflix series centers on Steinbeck’s 1952 novel, shifting its narrative focus toward the story’s antihero, Cathy Ames. Florence Pugh stars in the titular role of Ames, leading an ensemble cast that features Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist, Hoon Lee, Tracy Letts, Ciarán Hinds, Martha Plimpton, Joseph Zada, and Joe Anders.

"She Ranks Up There at the Very Top" | Jeb Stuart on Florence Pugh | East of Eden Red Carpet

Behind the scenes, Zoe Kazan serves as writer, co-showrunner, and executive producer alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Jeb Stuart. Notably, Kazan’s grandfather directed the classic 1955 film adaptation of the book, which famously starred James Dean in his first major leading role.

Red Carpet Arrivals at The Plaza Hotel

Along with Pugh, Abbott, and Faist, numerous other notable figures and cast members arrived on the red carpet at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. Attendees included Aubrey Plaza, Carrie Coon, Zoe Kazan, Paul Dano, Martha Plimpton, Zoe Lister-Jones, Sammi Cohen, and Grace Gummer.

Steinbeck’s original classic is an epic multigenerational saga set in California’s Salinas Valley between the American Civil War and World War I. The story serves as a modern retelling of the Biblical tale of Cain and Abel, exploring themes of free will, parental rejection, and the perpetual battle between good and evil.