Home » News » Thailand to Introduce New License Category for Data Center Electricity Distribution

Thailand’s Energy Regulatory Commission has published draft principles to introduce a dedicated Data Center Electricity Distribution License between September 19 and October 18, 2026. This regulatory shift implements a pilot Direct Power Purchase Agreement scheme using third-party access while managing strain on national grid reliability, electricity tariffs, and overall system stability.

The Bottom Line New Licensing Mandate: Applicants and existing distributors supplying electricity to data centers must navigate rigorous regulatory disclosures regarding load profiles and infrastructure.

Applicants and existing distributors supplying electricity to data centers must navigate rigorous regulatory disclosures regarding load profiles and infrastructure. Grid Protection: The framework directly addresses rapid surges in electricity demand to protect standard electricity tariffs and consumer stability.

The framework directly addresses rapid surges in electricity demand to protect standard electricity tariffs and consumer stability. Renewable Integration: The policy supports the National Energy Policy Committee framework for renewable electricity purchases via Direct PPAs and third-party access.

Regulatory Overhaul for Digital Infrastructure

The Energy Regulatory Commission published draft principles for public hearing to amend the existing ERC Regulation on Applications for and Granting of Energy Business Licenses B.E. 2551 (2008). These proposed amendments establish a specific “Data Center Electricity Distribution License” category.

Existing distributors supplying electricity to data centers face a compliance window of 180 days after the amended regulation takes effect. This policy shift stems from National Energy Policy Committee Meeting No. 2/2569, which approved frameworks for electricity grid access security deposits and renewable electricity pilot schemes utilizing third-party access arrangements.

Detailed Compliance Requirements for Operators

Securing the new license requires comprehensive technical disclosures. Applicants must submit multi-faceted data regarding their power consumption plans across state utilities, Utility Green Tariffs, Direct PPAs, and self-generation sources over the project term.

Operators must provide detailed backup power blueprints, energy storage system plans, maximum and minimum electricity demand load profiles, and scheduled operational commencement dates. Targets for achieving RE100 status must also be explicitly documented alongside work plans for electricity procurement, distribution, and grid connections.

Requirement Category Mandatory Documentation Exemption Status Electricity Consumption Overall consumption plan, load profiles, supply sources Standard applicants required Technical Infrastructure Backup power plans, energy storage, system stability impact reports Direct suppliers exempt from impact reports and business continuity plans Corporate Governance Investment plans, PPA contracts, cybersecurity plans Standard applicants required

Balancing Grid Security and Renewable Targets

The regulatory framework targets the potential adverse effects of high-density energy consumption on power system stability and national electricity tariffs. By compelling data center operators to submit impact assessment reports on grid stability—alongside comprehensive business continuity and cybersecurity plans—the ERC aims to insulate ordinary utility customers from supply volatility.

Interestingly, applicants supplying electricity directly to data centers are exempted from submitting certain extensive documentation, including specific PPA sale agreements and system stability impact reports.