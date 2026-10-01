University of Arizona Announces New Partnerships for Medical Innovations Building

University of Arizona leaders joined Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, members of the Arizona Board of Regents, and Arizona health and community partners Wednesday afternoon to celebrate a major milestone in downtown Phoenix. Crews placed the final structural beam atop the new Medical Innovations Building, setting the stage for a seven-story, 200,000-square-foot facility dedicated to advanced healthcare research.

Scheduled to open in October 2027 within the Phoenix Bioscience Core, the building anchors a collaborative effort to translate laboratory discoveries into direct patient treatments. University of Arizona President Suresh Garimella noted during the ceremony that the expansion gives world-class researchers the physical infrastructure required to accelerate breakthroughs across the state.

The development bolsters the university’s land-grant mission by pairing academic inquiry with immediate clinical application. University officials confirmed that Banner Health will occupy the top two floors of the facility to launch a dedicated bio-incubator designed to fast-track scientific discoveries from the bench to the bedside.

The move deepens a decade-long collaboration between the university and Banner Health. A recent economic impact report indicates that their joint initiatives have generated more than $59 billion across Arizona since 2015.

“The Medical Innovations Building is a home for research that shapes the future, where University of Arizona students and scientists will work side-by-side with Banner Health clinicians to improve patient outcomes and advance public health,” Garimella said. “This building and all the potential it holds shows what is possible when great institutions align in service to the people of Arizona.”

Expanding Biomedical Infrastructure in Downtown Phoenix

The structure rises within the 30-acre Phoenix Bioscience Core, reinforcing downtown Phoenix as a hub for scientific research. Amy Perry, president and CEO of Banner Health, emphasized that the expansion drives the organization’s mission to deliver world-class medicine while drawing investment to the state.

“Expanding our presence in the new Medical Innovations Building creates an opportunity to further scientific discovery and promote Arizona as an international destination for biomedical advancement and investment,” Perry said.

Arizona Board of Regents Chair Doug Goodyear highlighted the broader regional benefits of the project. He noted that the facility amplifies the university’s ability to deliver medical education and health solutions statewide.

The facility will house several key research groups, including the Center for Advanced Molecular and Immunological Therapies. Scientists within this interdisciplinary group focus on identifying and developing novel strategies to diagnose, treat, and prevent cancers, infectious diseases, and autoimmune conditions.

Targeted Research Labs and Specialized Care

Current investigative work inside these academic units includes exploring regenerative medicine for Type 1 diabetes, developing mRNA therapies for oncology, and decoding the cellular mechanisms that allow certain cancers to evade immune system detection.

The University of Arizona Cancer Center and the Department of Interdisciplinary Oncology within the College of Medicine – Phoenix will also operate inside the new tower, supporting nearly a dozen specialized research laboratories.

These entities join an existing academic footprint in the district that already features the College of Medicine – Phoenix, the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health, the R. Ken Coit College of Pharmacy, and the Eller College of Management.

Mayor Kate Gallego pointed to the economic and civic transformation fostered by these ongoing institutional partnerships.

“The Medical Innovations Building strengthens Phoenix’s growing reputation as a hub for healthcare, biotechnology, and research,” Gallego said. “Our partnership with the University of Arizona is creating space for discoveries that could save lives, improve treatments, and bring new cures within reach.”