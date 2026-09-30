Researchers and producers boost native corn production in Peto, Yucatán

Researchers and 17 local producers in San Dionisio and Dzonotchel, Peto, are collaborating on a technological transfer project to revive four native corn varieties—Ts’íit bakal, Naal Xoy, Nal t’eel, and Eh hu—within traditional milpa systems, aiming to boost rainfed yields beyond the current 800 kilograms per hectare average.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Agronomic Yield: Current rain-fed maize production in the region averages roughly 800 kilograms per hectare, which often falls short of meeting the annual nutritional and agricultural demands of a standard five-person household.

Current rain-fed maize production in the region averages roughly 800 kilograms per hectare, which often falls short of meeting the annual nutritional and agricultural demands of a standard five-person household. Soil Micro-Management: Transitioning away from traditional plot burning helps preserve vital ground-level organic matter, retaining soil moisture.

Transitioning away from traditional plot burning helps preserve vital ground-level organic matter, retaining soil moisture. Polyculture Synergy: Integrating legumes such as beans and ibes alongside squash and root crops helps conserve moisture and protect vegetation.

Bridging Traditional Agroecology with Modern Scientific Monitoring

In the southern communes of Peto, agricultural field methods are undergoing a modernization process designed to safeguard regional food security. Led by Efraín Castillo López, a faculty member at the Universidad Tecnológica del Mayab, the initiative titled “Transferencia tecnológica para mejorar la producción de maíz nativo (Zea mays L.) ‘Naal Xoy’ en sistema milpa” pairs generational farming knowledge with scientific tools. The project operates with backing from the Secretaría de Ciencia, Humanidades, Tecnología e Innovación (Secihti) through the “Investigadoras e Investigadores por Yucatán” program.

The intervention focuses directly on four indigenous maize lines whose cultivation has contracted over recent years: Ts’íit bakal, Naal Xoy, Nal t’eel, and Eh hu. Field teams utilize biorational pest management products alongside mineral-enriched bioinputs to improve fertilization. Regular workshops, crop monitoring protocols, and specialized traps are deployed to track and manage the gusano cogollero.

Project Metrics and Agronomic Parameters in Peto Parameter Baseline Status Intervention Target Active Local Producers 17 participants (San Dionisio & Dzonotchel) Expansion to include 25 members from Sembrando Vida Average Rainfed Yield ~800 kg per hectare Increased yield to cover family and solar animal consumption (>1,000 kg/year) Target Native Varieties Ts’íit bakal, Naal Xoy, Nal t’eel, Eh hu Conservation and expanded local sowing Key Pest Management Traditional observation Biorational controls and gusano cogollero trapping

Addressing Nutritional Demands and Soil Health Realities

Sustaining a family of five in rural Yucatán requires careful calculation of caloric and agricultural output. A typical household consumes upwards of one metric ton of maize annually when factoring in provisions for domestic animals and poultry kept in the home solar. With rainfed parcels currently yielding around 800 kilograms per hectare, local farmers frequently face a deficit.

Photo: cgnoticias.net

Simón Carvajal Bolio, a participating producer from San Dionisio, noted how the advisory framework has altered daily farming routines. Rather than utilizing traditional burning techniques, producers now leave crop residues intact to trap soil moisture. “Antes estábamos acostumbrados a quemar; ahora ya no lo hacemos, porque, como dice el maestro, dejar la cobertura vegetal conserva la humedad,” explained Carvajal Bolio regarding the shift toward organic fertilizers and systematic plot layouts.

Beyond maize, the milpa functions as a system incorporating crops such as frijol or ibes, calabaza, yuca and camote. The leguminosas contribute to the nitrogen in the soil, while other species help conserve moisture and protect the vegetal cover.

Institutional Backing and Future Community Integration

The initiative represents one of 28 programs supported by Secihti designed to anchor scientific research directly within community needs. Institutional oversight ensures that agronomic adjustments are measurable, allowing researchers to evaluate alternative strategies against traditional controls.

Photo: posta.com.mx

Plans are currently underway to incorporate an additional 25 participants from the Sembrando Vida program, broadening the geographic and practical reach of the project. Ultimately, organizers aim to interest younger generations in milpa management, establishing it as a viable pathway for domestic food production.

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