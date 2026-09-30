Flow Engineering Secures $50M Series B at $750M Valuation

Flow Engineering has secured a $50 million Series B funding round at a $750 million valuation, announced on September 30, 2026. Co-led by Antonio Gracias of Valor Equity Partners and Gavin Baker of Atreides Management with participation from Sequoia Capital, the San Francisco startup deploys AI agents to synchronize computer-aided design (CAD) drawings with real-time product requirements and simulations across aerospace, automotive, and defense sectors.

Scaling the Agentic Hardware Platform

Hardware development has historically suffered from linear bottlenecks. When a single mechanical tolerance shifts, downstream electrical routing and software dependencies must adapt in lockstep. Flow Engineering aims to compress these iteration cycles from months down to days. The company builds living systems of record that ingest data streams from Git repositories, simulation software, and documentation pipelines. Its autonomous agents monitor engineering changes instantly, flagging requirement violations before physical prototypes hit the manufacturing floor.

The freshly secured $50 million will bankroll an AI harness for hardware engineering, designed to let frontier models interact securely with sensitive engineering data on live hardware programs.

Photo: unite.ai

High-Profile Backing and Rapid Enterprise Ingestion

Market pull for the platform has accelerated at an unusual pace. According to company disclosures, 96 percent of Flow’s customer acquisition happens inbound, driven by engineering teams managing complex physical systems. Rivian scaled its internal deployment from 40 users to 1,500 in just seven months, with engineers executing millions of API calls weekly. Scott Mackenzie, Rivian’s Director of Product Development, Process & Tools, noted that the platform provided a collaborative infrastructure that competitors failed to match during evaluation cycles.

The Series B capitalization reflects heavy conviction from institutional heavyweights who previously backed category-defining hardware and semiconductor firms. Antonio Gracias of Valor Equity Partners and Gavin Baker of Atreides Management co-led the round, joined by Sequoia Capital, which previously led Flow’s Series A round in October 2025. Thomas Wolf, co-founder of Hugging Face, Mercedes-Benz CIO Jonas von Malottki, and Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg are among the individual participants. Roelof Botha has formally joined Flow’s board as an independent director following a personal investment.

Photo: morningstar.com

Expanding Customer Footprint Across Regulated Sectors

Flow’s roster of design partners and paying customers now includes major entities across aerospace, autonomous aviation, and defense. Early adopters such as Rivian, Joby Aviation, Astranis, and Radiant Industries are now joined in the ecosystem by General Motors PPU, RV Tech (the Rivian and Volkswagen joint venture), Anduril, Stoke Space, Intuitive Machines, and Pacific Fusion.

“Every hardware company now has to decide how fast it will adopt AI, and those that move first will win their markets,” said Pari Singh, Founder and CEO of Flow. As these organizations scale parallel development tracks across mechanical, electrical, and thermal domains, agentic verification tools are transitioning from experimental novelties to baseline engineering infrastructure.