Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs stated that nuclear weapons could be stationed in Latvia if NATO decides to do so and the need arises. Rinkēvičs noted that current Latvian laws contain no legal obstacles to stationing nuclear weapons in Latvia, though he clarified that no specific talks regarding deployment are currently underway.

The Evolving Baltic Deterrent Architecture

The discussion surrounding Latvia’s posture comes amid a broader strategic realignment across the Baltic and Nordic regions. On September 29, Britain proposed extending its nuclear umbrella to the Baltic and Nordic countries. This deterrent framework operates independently of NATO, relying on British nuclear submarines to play a key role.

Lithuania’s legislature gave its approval during the middle of September to a legislative measure aimed at removing the constitutional restriction against placing atomic arms within its borders. The initiative centered on a motion to strike Article 137 from the nation’s foundational charter, a clause that categorically prohibits the establishment of foreign military installations and weapons of mass destruction on Lithuanian soil.

Moscow Reacts to Regional Policy Shifts

Moscow has responded to the legislative and rhetorical developments across the Baltic states. During the Lithuanian parliamentary debates, the Kremlin warned that Lithuania would be “in the crosshairs” of Russian nuclear weapons if it hosted a nuclear arsenal. Alexei Stefanov, a special correspondent for the Rossiya Segodnya media group, characterized the removal of Lithuania’s constitutional safeguard as a path toward nuclear catastrophe in the Baltics.

Photo: meduza.io

Reports surfaced on September 30 indicating that Moscow delivered an official communication to NATO containing a caution that atomic armaments might be deployed if any moves were made to “isolate the Kaliningrad region from the rest of the country.”

Looking Ahead at Regional Security

While President Rinkēvičs emphasized the absence of active deployment negotiations in Riga, the legal openness to hosting allied strategic assets marks an evolution in Latvian defense policy. As Britain extends its nuclear deterrent and Lithuanian lawmakers move to lift the constitutional ban on stationing nuclear weapons, the Baltic security perimeter continues to change. How NATO command structures respond to these developments will shape the deterrence calculus along the eastern flank for the foreseeable future.