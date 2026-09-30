WHO Expands Prequalification Programme to Include Contraceptives and TB Tech

The World Health Organization announced a major expansion of its prequalification programme to include essential medical devices such as contraceptives and tuberculosis screening technologies. Led by WHO Chief Scientist and Assistant Director-General a.i. for Health Systems, Access and Data Dr. Sylvie Briand, the initiative aims to bridge global healthcare gaps by establishing rigorous international safety and performance standards for procurement agencies.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Prequalification Program: A standardized quality-assurance assessment run by the WHO to verify that medical products are safe and effective before international agencies buy them in bulk.

A standardized quality-assurance assessment run by the WHO to verify that medical products are safe and effective before international agencies buy them in bulk. Regulatory Capacity Gap: Roughly 70 percent of countries globally struggle with weak oversight for medicines and vaccines, with even greater challenges for other health products.

Roughly 70 percent of countries globally struggle with weak oversight for medicines and vaccines, with even greater challenges for other health products. Expanded Technologies: The new framework now covers birth control methods, male circumcision devices, and artificial intelligence-backed chest X-ray software to screen for tuberculosis.

Broadening Global Access to Reproductive Health and Diagnostics

Announced via official WHO releases, the broadened framework shifts prequalification oversight for male and female condoms as well as intrauterine devices (IUDs) directly to the WHO from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). Ensuring these sexual and reproductive health items meet strict international benchmarks prevents unintended pregnancies and supports informed decisions about family planning. Condoms also play a critical role in preventing HIV and other sexually transmitted infections. By establishing clear regulatory pathways, international donors and national procurement authorities gain trusted guidance on which products are clinically reliable.

In addition, voluntary medical male circumcision devices now fall under the WHO’s broader medical device prequalification framework, moving away from the separate evaluation process used previously. These tools facilitate secure, uniform voluntary medical male circumcision procedures, which can lower a man’s probability of contracting HIV via heterosexual contact by roughly 60 percent. The inclusion of digital innovations, such as computer-aided detection (CAD) software for tuberculosis (TB) screening, marks a significant shift toward embedding artificial intelligence into global disease surveillance.

Photo: who.int

Artificial Intelligence and the Fight Against Tuberculosis

The addition of CAD-TB software into the WHO prequalification framework introduces a crucial digital tool for high-burden regions. Artificial intelligence combined with digital chest X-rays powers CAD software to spot individuals who might have TB and require further evaluation. This plays an especially vital role in nations burdened by high TB prevalence, where dependable screening facilitates earlier detection of the disease and promptly links individuals to proper diagnosis and care.

Dr. Sylvie Briand emphasized the necessity of these measures, stating, “Everyone, everywhere, should be able to rely on medical devices that are safe, effective and meet high standards of quality.” Briand pointed out that broadening the WHO prequalification scope builds greater trust in these vital medical items and assists nations in scaling up fair access to the innovations individuals require for safeguarding and enhancing their health.

WHO Prequalification Programme Expansion Overview Health Product Category Specific Technologies Included Primary Public Health Impact Sexual & Reproductive Health Male and female condoms, Intrauterine Devices (IUDs) Prevents unintended pregnancies; supports informed decisions; prevents HIV and STIs. Infectious Disease Control Computer-aided detection (CAD-TB) software Uses AI and digital chest X-rays to identify people who may have TB and need further testing. Preventative Surgery Male circumcision devices Supports safe, standardized services that reduce men’s HIV acquisition risk by ~60%.

Future Trajectory for Global Procurement Standards

The successful rollout of this expanded prequalification framework depends heavily on the upcoming assessment waves managed through the WHO evaluation channels. National authorities with limited regulatory infrastructures are encouraged to leverage these standardized lists to streamline procurement and protect vulnerable populations. As the transition phase progresses, the alignment of digital screening tools and reproductive technologies under a single global umbrella represents a decisive step toward universal health coverage.

References

World Health Organization. WHO announces expansion of prequalification programme for medical devices.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational and educational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.