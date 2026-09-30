Adelaide Records Greatest Drop as Capital Dwelling Values Fall Again

National capital city median dwelling values have fallen across the country for the sixth consecutive month, driven by higher interest rates that weigh on borrowing capacity and buyer demand. Adelaide suffered the greatest median home value drop among capitals, while broader metro markets grapple with soft auction clearance rates and widening price expectations.

The Bottom Line National capital median dwelling values fell for the sixth consecutive month, reflecting sustained pressure from tighter monetary policy and a subdued spring selling season.

Adelaide recorded the greatest median home value drop of any capital city over the past 30 days, falling 0.6% to a median value of $915,000.

Adelaide Leads Capital Declines as Borrowing Capacity Shrinks Australia’s metropolitan housing correction deepened, with Adelaide emerging as the worst-performing capital city market. According to the October Home Index report authored by senior economist Eleanor Creagh, Adelaide’s median combined dwelling value dropped 0.6% or $13,000 to sit at $915,000. The market is now down 2.5% from its peak in May. Detached houses in Adelaide dropped 0.6% or $15,000 to a median of $990,000, down from $1.005m in the prior month. Meanwhile, unit prices in the South Australian capital contracted 0.7% or $6,000, shifting from a median of $687,000 down to $681,000. Adelaide’s unit market topped the nation for monthly growth at 0.7 per cent.

Divergent Capital Performance Across State Lines While Adelaide posted the sharpest single-month decline, the broader national landscape points to widespread downward momentum. Sydney and Perth recorded median value losses of 0.3% for the month, bringing their respective medians to $1.187m and $968,000. Melbourne and Brisbane followed closely with 0.2% monthly contractions, placing their medians at $819,000 and $1.033m respectively. Hobart held steady at a median of $729,000. Conversely, values increased 0.1% for the month in both Darwin and Canberra, where values reached medians of $638,000 and $854,000. Eleanor Creagh noted that Sydney and Melbourne remain the deepest corrections, but downward momentum has strengthened in Adelaide, Brisbane, and Perth. Capital City Monthly Value Change Median Dwelling Value Adelaide -0.6% $915,000 Sydney -0.3% $1.187m Perth -0.3% $968,000 Melbourne -0.2% $819,000 Brisbane -0.2% $1.033m Darwin +0.1% $638,000 Canberra +0.1% $854,000

Regional Resilience and the Macroeconomic Outlook Regional housing markets continue to display greater resilience than their metropolitan counterparts. Regional Victoria recorded a 0.1% value increase for combined dwellings to $601,000, while regional Western Australia dipped 0.1% to $674,000. On an annual basis, Darwin led the capitals with 12% growth across all dwellings, while regional South Australia topped regional markets with a 10.9% annual gain. Ray White Group chief economist Nerida Conisbee stated that another interest rate increase by the Reserve Bank of Australia would add to the downturn already underway. Conisbee noted, “The RBA has acknowledged that housing prices and activity have weakened by more than it previously expected, reflecting the combined impact of higher rates, the federal budget changes and weaker sentiment.” Market participants now monitor forthcoming inflation and labor market releases to determine whether the 4.60% cash rate represents the peak or if persistent inflation will trigger further monetary tightening.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.