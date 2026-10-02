Researchers publish first whole-brain wiring diagram of mouse serotonin system

Researchers mapping the mouse brain have published the first whole-brain wiring diagram of the vertebrate serotonin system in the journal Cell, revealing five distinct functional projection groups that organize neurotransmitter targets by functional relatedness rather than physical proximity.

The Transmitter reported that this new “projectome” maps the expansive neural network governing functions from mood to movement, advancing past decades of hazy anatomical understanding.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Mapping connections: The study traces how serotonin-producing neurons wire themselves across the brain, moving past decades of generalized assumptions about neurotransmitter pathways.

Functional grouping: Serotonin neurons cluster into five distinct pathways based on what biological tasks they regulate, rather than how close they sit to target regions.

Amygdala surprise: Neighboring areas of the amygdala that both regulate fear belong to entirely separate developmental groups, challenging previous ideas about emotional processing circuits.

Mapping the Vertebrate Serotonin Network with Viral-Genetic Tracing

The field of neuroscience has long understood that serotonin neurons vary significantly, but mapping their exact synaptic destinations remained an elusive challenge. To build the new projectome, investigators at Stanford University and collaborating institutions utilized viral-genetic tracing and whole-brain imaging techniques supported by the BRAIN Initiative. Researchers injected mice with a specially engineered virus designed to illuminate connected serotonin neurons originating from the dorsal and median raphe nuclei. By repeating this process across multiple subjects, the team successfully imaged every brain region affected by the neurotransmitter.

Analysis of these whole-brain images identified five distinct projection regions: the hippocampal-entorhinal network, the basal ganglia, the cortical regions, the medial interbrain (composed of the medial thalamus and hypothalamus), and the brainstem and lateral thalamic nuclei. These groupings demonstrate that the serotonin system organizes itself by functional relatedness rather than mere proximity to target tissues. This anatomical scaffold provides neuroscientists with a foundational reference tool to investigate complex neuropsychiatric pathways more deeply, according to Jeremiah Cohen, professor of neuroscience at the University of Minnesota, who was not involved in the research.

Contrasting Developmental Origins in Emotional Circuitry

Despite clear functional groupings, the projectome revealed unexpected anatomical disconnects among closely related brain structures. The central amygdala and the nearby basolateral amygdala, which both play critical roles in regulating fear learning and emotional responses, belong to separate groups. This divergence tracks with their separate developmental origins and distinct cellular makeup. Liqun Luo, professor of neurobiology at Stanford University and study investigator, noted that the data illustrates how serotonin views the brain, helping researchers define the operational rules of a complex biological system across multiple dimensions.

Serotonin Projectome Target Grouping vs. Classical Proximity Neural Grouping Primary Brain Targets Hippocampal-Entorhinal Hippocampal-entorhinal network Basal Ganglia Basal ganglia Cortical Regions Cortical regions Medial Interbrain Medial thalamus and hypothalamus Brainstem and Lateral Thalamus Brainstem and lateral thalamic nuclei

Advancing Beyond the Roundworm Model

This vertebrate projectome builds directly upon foundational mapping efforts, following an independent team that mapped the entire serotonin system in a roundworm in 2023. By scaling these tracing methodologies to a mammalian vertebrate model, researchers have moved closer to deciphering how highly conserved neuromodulatory systems operate across species.

References

Cell: Whole-brain mapping of serotonin neuron projections in vertebrate models.

The Transmitter: Coverage of the mouse brain serotonin projectome findings.