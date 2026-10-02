Financial technology firm Stripe is adding 200 new roles at its Dublin headquarters, expanding a local headcount that has grown by more than 35% since the beginning of the year to surpass 1,000 employees. The Irish-founded payments company, which maintains dual headquarters in San Francisco and Dublin, cites strong European product demand.

The Bottom Line

Stripe is adding 200 new positions in Dublin across engineering and go-to-market divisions, pushing its local workforce above 1,000.

The Irish-founded unit reported pre-tax profits surging 337% to $445.5 million alongside $6.79 billion in revenues for 2025, according to accounts.

The expansion follows the October 2025 opening of Stripe’s new Dublin headquarters at One Wilton Park, which tripled its physical footprint to 14,500 square metres.

Dublin Operations Fueling Global Product Development

The newly announced roles will span engineering and go-to-market operations. Dublin serves as Stripe’s hub for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region, while also developing products for Stripe globally, including payments, Stripe Tax, and fraud-detection tools.

“In the last decade, Dublin has established itself as the twin engine of Stripe’s growth story globally,” said Eileen O’Mara, vice chair at Stripe. O’Mara noted that the workforce expansion directly reflects surging European demand and Ireland’s operational capabilities.

Government and Agency Response to the Expansion

Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke welcomed the announcement, emphasizing the role of innovative firms in driving national competitiveness. The expansion continues to receive support from the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Photo: The Irish Times

“Stripe’s plans to add another 200 staff, with 1,000 people already employed in Ireland, is a clear endorsement of Ireland’s highly skilled and deep talent base,” stated Dónal Travers, executive director of IDA Ireland. Travers highlighted Dublin’s reinforced position as an international financial services and technology hub.

Financial Performance of the Irish Operating Unit

Stripe Payments International Holdings Ltd Financial Metrics (2025) Financial Metric 2025 Figure YoY Change / Note Revenues $6.79 billion (€5.95 billion) Up 32.5% from $5.12 billion Pre-Tax Profits $445.5 million (€390.3m) Up 337% from $101.8m Irish Headcount Over 1,000 employees Up more than 35% since start of the year Dublin Office Footprint 14,500 square metres Tripled following One Wilton Park move

Newly filed accounts for Stripe Payments International Holdings Ltd revealed the sharp profitability jump. In a post-balance sheet event, directors disclosed that the firm distributed $467.2m in dividends to its immediate US parent, Stripe Laboratories Inc, in May of this year.

Photo: Irish Examiner

Ecosystem Reach Across Irish Commerce

Stripe currently provides payment infrastructure, billing and subscription management, tax compliance, fraud prevention, embedded finance, and global treasury management to 86,000 Irish businesses and entrepreneurs. Its domestic client list ranges from technology firms such as Wayflyer and Flipdish to established institutions including Bank of Ireland, Brown Thomas Arnotts, the GAA, and Smyths.

Co-founded by Patrick and John Collison in 2010, the company was valued at $159 billion (€141.5 billion) during an employee tender offer earlier this year, up from $91.5 billion a year prior. Forbes estimates each co-founder’s net worth at $17.5 billion (€15.5 billion).

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.