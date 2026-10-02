Apple to Launch New Smart Home Hub and Updated HomePod on October 13

Apple will launch its first new smart home products on October 13 in a strategic expansion led by Chief Executive Officer John Ternus, which includes updates to the HomePod mini and Apple TV. The central smart home device, carrying the codename J490, features an approximately six-inch square display that users can mount on a wall or place on a desktop, Bloomberg reported.

Apple Chief Executive John Ternus Faces Early Test in Smart Home Expansion

The upcoming product rollout serves as an early test for Ternus, who stepped into the chief executive role on September 1. Apple aims to strengthen its presence in a market dominated by Amazon and Google, according to Bloomberg and Investing.com. While Apple has long viewed the connected home as a valuable ecosystem environment, it lagged behind historical market leaders in the smart home display category, Investing.com noted.

Code-Named J490 Smart Display Features Voice and Face Recognition

At the center of the hardware lineup is the J490 smart display, designed for versatile placement around the house. Investing.com reported that the device will launch in two variations: one built for a desktop stand and another engineered for wall mounting. The hardware relies on built-in facial recognition and voice authentication technologies to automatically identify whichever family member approaches or speaks to the screen, according to Bloomberg and Investing.com. When a recognized user steps close, the interface shifts dynamically to display personalized contacts, text messages, calendar appointments, notes, and app layouts in real time, Investing.com stated. Bloomberg added that the operating software includes a dedicated guest mode designed to conceal all personal information when visitors are present.

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Updated HomePod mini and New Apple TV Hardware Upgrades

Alongside the J490 display, Apple is preparing refreshes for existing hardware lines to support heavier local computing tasks. Bloomberg reported that the company will update the HomePod mini for the first time since its original 2020 release. The upgraded smart speaker will retain its familiar physical chassis while integrating a faster processor capable of handling next-generation Siri artificial intelligence models locally, according to Bloomberg and Investing.com. Investing.com also noted that Apple plans to introduce its first new Apple TV device since 2022, which will similarly feature internal processor upgrades to support the expanded artificial intelligence framework.

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